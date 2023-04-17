Princell Hair named president of Allen Media Broadcasting

Hair will also serve as executive vice president of Allen Media Group..

Loading the player...

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG ) has announced that Princell Hair is the president of Allen Media Broadcasting.

The broadcast television station division consists of 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-Fox network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 television markets around the country, according to a joint statement sent to theGrio.

In addition to his Allen Media Broadcasting role, Hair will also serve as Executive Vice President of Allen Media Group, the parent company of Allen Media Broadcasting and theGrio.

Princell Hair has been named the president of Allen Media Broadcasting. (Photo Credit: Allen Media Group)

“Local news matters, and the connections these local stations have in their communities cannot be overstated. The owned-and-operated Allen Media stations are a strong broadcast group in growing markets,” Hair said in the statement. “I am excited to lead this team of accomplished General Managers as we navigate the complexities of local television management while acquiring more broadcast stations and media assets.”

Hair’s extensive background includes his previous tenure as the president of Black News Channel, which AMG purchased in 2022 and rebranded TheGrio Television Network. Hair also served as Senior Vice President and General Manager for NBC Sports Boston, Senior Vice President, News and Talent for NBC Sports Group, Senior Vice President of News Operations and Studio Programming at Comcast Sports Group as well as Executive Vice President, General Manager and Senior Vice President positions at CNN-Turner Broadcasting.

Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of AMG, remarked on the breadth of Hair’s experience. “Princell Hair is a phenomenal media executive who brings an overwhelming amount of industry experience and excellent leadership skills to our 2,400-employee company,” he said. “Princell’s seasoned expertise now plays a crucial role in supporting Allen Media Group’s acquisitions and continued expansion across our ever-increasing number of media assets and distribution platforms worldwide.”

Hair will be based in Atlanta at the Allen Media Studios-Weather Group offices.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!