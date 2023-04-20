10 Black cannabis brands to enhance your wellness routine this 4/20 and beyond

As common perceptions of cannabis continue to evolve, there are many ways to support Black businesses on 4/20 and through this growing lifestyle.

The cannabis conversation, including methods of consuming the substance, has come a long way over the last few decades.

As of 2023, cannabis use is legal to various extents across nearly half of the country. With more and more individuals taking the substance up as a recreational hobby, cannabis has become a rapidly growing and booming industry — and a new revenue stream for many Black business owners. It is an opportunity celebrity entrepreneurs Jay-Z, Wiz Khalifa, and Damian Marley (who infamously converted an abandoned jail into a grow farm and dispensary) are determined to help Black folks cash in on.

“Black influence in cannabis is undisputed,” said Mary Pryor, a cannabis advocate and business owner, in an interview with Leafly.

Research and experimentation on the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal purposes. (Photo credit: Surachai/Adobe Stock)

While business is booming, the plant has also become a vital part of many wellness and self-care routines. Cannabis is increasingly being tapped for its seemingly never-ending health and wellness benefits — from improving sleep and alleviating social anxiety to treating some cancers, inflammation, and pain.

“It is a radical act of resistance. It’s a radical act of taking back a plant that our ancestors cultivated and grew to utilize the plant for self-care and recreational purposes,” Whitney Beatty, cofounder of Josephine & Billies dispensary in Los Angeles, told NBC.

Renowned yoga instructor and body positivity advocate Jessamyn Stanley says using cannabis could even be considered anticapitalist.

“Cannabis really allows for a lot of patience and presence in a way that I think our lives in a capitalist society don’t always allow for,” Stanley told NBC. “In yoga, it allows you to really tap into your most true self, to connect your mind, body, and spirit — so cannabis is really the cleansing agent within yourself so that you’re able to have that deeper internal conversation.”

For those looking for ways to add cannabis to their wellness journeys and to support Black businesses while doing so, we’ve gathered nine Black-owned brands (plus one to watch) to shop and support this 4/20 and beyond. Whether you’re looking for CBD oil, edibles, new glass pipes, or even just some merch, we’ve got you covered in our gallery below.

Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands.

