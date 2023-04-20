10 Black cannabis brands to enhance your wellness routine this 4/20 and beyond

As common perceptions of cannabis continue to evolve, there are many ways to support Black businesses on 4/20 and through this growing lifestyle.

Apr 20, 2023
The cannabis conversation, including methods of consuming the substance, has come a long way over the last few decades. 

As of 2023, cannabis use is legal to various extents across nearly half of the country. With more and more individuals taking the substance up as a recreational hobby, cannabis has become a rapidly growing and booming industry — and a new revenue stream for many Black business owners. It is an opportunity celebrity entrepreneurs Jay-Z, Wiz Khalifa, and Damian Marley (who infamously converted an abandoned jail into a grow farm and dispensary) are determined to help Black folks cash in on. 

“Black influence in cannabis is undisputed,” said Mary Pryor, a cannabis advocate and business owner, in an interview with Leafly

Research and experimentation on the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal purposes. (Photo credit: Surachai/Adobe Stock)
While business is booming, the plant has also become a vital part of many wellness and self-care routines. Cannabis is increasingly being tapped for its seemingly never-ending health and wellness benefits — from improving sleep and alleviating social anxiety to treating some cancers, inflammation, and pain.

“It is a radical act of resistance. It’s a radical act of taking back a plant that our ancestors cultivated and grew to utilize the plant for self-care and recreational purposes,” Whitney Beatty, cofounder of Josephine & Billies dispensary in Los Angeles, told NBC

Renowned yoga instructor and body positivity advocate Jessamyn Stanley says using cannabis could even be considered anticapitalist. 

“Cannabis really allows for a lot of patience and presence in a way that I think our lives in a capitalist society don’t always allow for,” Stanley told NBC. “In yoga, it allows you to really tap into your most true self, to connect your mind, body, and spirit — so cannabis is really the cleansing agent within yourself so that you’re able to have that deeper internal conversation.” 

For those looking for ways to add cannabis to their wellness journeys and to support Black businesses while doing so, we’ve gathered nine Black-owned brands (plus one to watch) to shop and support this 4/20 and beyond. Whether you’re looking for CBD oil, edibles, new glass pipes, or even just some merch, we’ve got you covered in our gallery below. 

Brown Girl Jane

Beauty and wellness brand, Brown Girl Jane specializes in perfumes that evoke tropical locales and CBD-infused wellness products including (pictured) two different wellness drops that promote sleep and emotional balance. $68-$104 (Photo credit: Brown Girl Jane)

Noire Bud

Noire Bud describes itself as a Black female-owned brand “serving an elevated calm.” We recommend the CBD-based Calming Scent Fragrance Roll On (pictured) for a whiff of calm throughout the day. $35 (Photo credit: Noire Bud)

Half Day

The CBD Salve (pictured) from Half Day, a CBD wellness brand, are made in house from all-natural blends of CBD and botanicals known to help soothe and ease inflammation. $24.99 (Photo credit: Half Day)

FRUIT SLABS

FRUIT SLABS offers edibles (pictured) made with organic fruits and infused with Kosher Certified cannabis extracts. Currently $16 (Photo credit: FRUIT SLABS)

Ardent

With the Ardent FX at-home decarboxylator by Ardent (pictured), you can turn your kitchen into a “canna-kitchen” and create edibles of your own. Currently $209.30 (Photo credit: Ardent)

Canna Luxe

You can foster both love and light in your life with the Love and Light pipe made from both rose and natural quartz by Canna Luxe. $38 (Photo credit: Canna Luxe)

Bouqe

Self-care when it comes to cannabis could be as simple as ensuring you never run out of rolling papers again. Bouqe offers a “re-up” subscription on their rolling papers. $6.75 monthly (Photo credit: Bouqe)

Just the Tip Accessories

Sharing the bud with others doesn’t have to mean sharing germs thanks to Just the Tip Accessoriesglass smoking tips. Currently $32 (Photo credit: Just the Tip Accessories)

Cannaclusive

You can support your habit, support Black women, and support the cannabis industry becoming more diverse with this exclusive tote bag by cannabis advocacy organizations Cannaclusive and Buy Weed From Women. $40 (Photo credit: Cannaclusive)

Sheba Baby!

Keep your eye out for Sheba Baby!, a new cannabis brand offering a “unique blend self-care products and services” dropping next week by cannabis advocate Mary Pryor. (Photo credit: Sheba Baby!)

Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands. 

