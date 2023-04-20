Man confused with alleged Dadeville shooter gets threats

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the same time as the Dadeville press conference, 36-year-old Travis McCullough started receiving threats, insults and scores of Facebook friend requests.

An Alabama man has become the target of threatening messages due to a case of mistaken identity.

On Tuesday night, police arrested 16-year-old Travis McCullough and his year-older brother, Ty Reik McCullough, in Macon County, charging them with four counts of reckless murder in connection with the Dadeville mass shooting on Saturday, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

While the suspects are in the custody of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, there is another Travis McCullough, 36, who lives in Valley, about 40 miles northeast of Dadeville, and the public is mistaking him for the murder suspect with the same name.

Police tape marks the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown Dadeville, Alabama, on Sunday that left four people dead and dozens injured. About 40 miles away, a man with the same name as one of the arrested suspects has been receiving threats and insults. (Photo: Alex Gladden/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

“I’ve been scared to go outside,” McCullough shared, “just because of the messages and comments I’ve been seeing.”

CNN reported that four people were killed and at least 32 others — including at least 15 teenagers — were injured in the mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday celebration on Saturday night. In addition to the teen McCullough brothers, Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of reckless murder.

Fifth Circuit District Attorney Mike Segrest said additional charges are coming, given the injuries.

The McCullough brothers will be charged as adults.

According to the Advertiser, although the circumstances are very different, it’s not the first time the Travis McCullough in Valley has been assumed to be someone else. There was an instance in which another man with the same name died a few years ago, and there have also been times when authorities apprehended him on warrants intended for other Travis McCulloughs.

The man’s sister defended her brother and their family name on social media Wednesday afternoon. She requested that people refrain from friend-requesting her brother or sending him messages, and urged people to inform their peers there were others with the same name living in Alabama.

“PSA: My brother Travis Mccullough HAS NOT KILLED ANYBODY!!” Kam’Bria McCullough wrote, according to the Advertiser. “My brother is 36 years old! not 16!! My brother has an 18 year old daughter! We have no relatives in Tuskegee! We are a hold different set of Mccullough’s!!”

Her brother said he initially deleted the insults and direct messages from social media because he didn’t want to see them. However, he expressed caution after realizing he might need or want documentation if something terrible occurred. The delivery driver hopes the misplaced anger subsides so he may resume his regular schedule.

“Just know,” this Travis McCullough contended, the Advertiser reported, “[that] I’m not the one that did it.”

