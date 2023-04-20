How to find your alignment with Master Business Coach Kara Gaisie

"Work-life balance" may be a buzzy phrase, but according to Kara Gaisie, true alignment is tapping into where you feel most confident and able to self-advocate.

At this point in my 38 years of life, I think I might be more familiar with what misalignment feels like than alignment. Don’t worry — I’m working on that. At the start of the year, I hired Master Business Alignment Coach Kara Gaisie to help me find alignment between my coaching and media business. It’s been an eye-opening experience for me, and I think it’s because I’m constantly being reminded that the life I want and the business I want to create are possible for me. “You mean, I can follow what feels right for me?” News to me. Good news.

So many of us are taught that a life of abundance and freedom is nearly impossible — or it has to be back-breakingly hard. That’s where Kara, and coaches like her, come in.

“I teach it as knowing what you want and what you believe. Alignment is knowing — and then, it’s also owning what you know to be true for you. And then the last piece of alignment is actually being in alignment. So it’s three components: Knowing, owning, and being,” said Gaisie.

An aligned life is a call, first, to know thyself. What do you want? When was the last time someone asked you that? If it’s been a while, let that question sink in. What’s in your journal? What’s your dream? Acknowledge it.

“It’s within us, it’s in our hearts,” said Gaisie. “And a lot of times, because we don’t believe we can be it and live it, we don’t reveal it. We don’t acknowledge it. It’s that call that’s there; it’s that nudge that’s there, but then we ignore it.”

Sound familiar? Yeah, me too. But here’s the thing. We can turn this around, and it starts with looking for where each of us feels in complete alignment.

“Maybe it’s in your relationship with your children and how you parent your kids. There are no ‘shoulds.’ If somebody said, ‘Oh no, you should talk to your kids this way,’ you’re like, ‘Excuse me, I got this.’ Right?” said Gaisie. “We are in complete alignment with the way we do that. And when you notice you’re in alignment in this area, you can say, ‘Oh, why do I trust myself so much there?’ And then bring that into the other areas of your life. So that’s how we actually get into alignment. We notice where we already are and say, ‘Okay, how am I doing that?’ ”

This is our work, friends. It’s worth it. If it means we get to own our truths and live aligned lives, I’m all in. You?

Watch the full conversation with Kara Gaisie on this week’s episode of “The Reset,” above.

Letisha Bereola is a life coach who helps ambitious women overcome burnout and reach their career goals, so they feel great at work and happy at home. She’s a former Emmy-nominated TV news anchor, Podcast host of AUDACITY, and a speaker. Learn more at www.coachtish.co.

