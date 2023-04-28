Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex signs with WME

The veteran talent agency, whose clients include Serena Williams and Dwayne Johnson, will represent the Duchess of Sussex and her Archewell company.

Loading the player...

It’s a new era for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The former Meghan Markle has officially signed with talent agency WME, Variety reports.

The partnership between Meghan and the veteran entertainment and media company comes after numerous agencies courted the former “Suits” star, who since 2020 has lived in California with her husband, Prince Harry. Acting “will not be the focus” of her representation with the agency; instead, it will oversee “film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building.”

WME will also represent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell organization, which includes Archewell Productions, Archewell Audio and more. Meghan’s team will consist of Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater (who represents stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) and Serena Williams’ longtime agent Jill Smoller.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala on Dec. 6, 2022 at the New York Hilton in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

This news comes after a major year for Meghan, who was in the spotlight again, but this time more on her own terms.

As theGrio previously reported, the royal couple’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” was a smash hit for the streaming service, becoming at the time its most-watched documentary ever. The six-part series took an in-depth look at their love story, eventual “step back” from the royal family and their move to the United States.

Meghan also launched “Archetypes with Meghan,” a Spotify original podcast that upon its release shot straight to the top of the podcast charts.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!