Watch theGrio Asks: Treating illnesses with cannabis

Cannabis could possibly save lives! Treating certain illnesses with legal cannabis is the best and safest way to combat stress.

Dr. Genester Wilson-King is the vice president of the Society of Cannabis Clinicians, the oldest group of cannabis clinicians in the country. Wilson-King is a special advisory board member for the Association for Cannabis Health and Equity in Medicine and on the board of directors for Doctors for Cannabis Regulation. Therefore, she can discuss how cannabis is helpful with combatting stress and illnesses.

Wilson-King says when people are stressed, we produce a hormone called cortisol. Cortisol is a steroid hormone that is produced by your two adrenal glands, which sit on top of each kidney.

Normally, when the human body heals from any type of trauma or tension, the body’s inflammation becomes a stress response. Wilson-King describes the pressure on the figure and how swelling has its benefits. Nonetheless, long-term stress can break down body tissue and destroy your immune system.

Around 80% of all human diseases are related to the body’s stress system and Wilson-King believes the answer to fighting this type of stress and anxiety exists within cannabis.

(Photo: Getty images)

Wilson-King highlights cannabis as a key element to decrease inflammation of the skin, help muscle control and manage overall pain in the body. She also praises how cannabis can aid in a deeper sleep and improved relaxation.

Stress can destroy you, but before you can combat stress you must know what is causing it. Mental tension is normally caused by a difficult situation or a state of extreme worry.

Stress is a normal feeling in life that everyone experiences. Acute, episodic, and chronic are the three types of stress that people experience. Not treating stress can only increase the amount of strain and tension your mind can take.

Finding ways to treat stress will make your life easier and change the outlook of your relationships and mindset.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!