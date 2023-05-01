Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler to star in Adam McKay Netflix film

Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Pattinson will also star in "Average Height, Average Build," McKay's second Netflix film.

Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler are set to star in Adam McKay’s upcoming Netflix film.

They will join an “Average Height, Average Build” cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Amy Adams and Robert Pattinson.

The film will center around Pattinson’s serial killer, who hires a lobbyist (Adams) to push for laws that will make his job easier, Deadline is reporting. Downey is a retired cop who is still on the killer’s trail. Whitaker and Deadwyler’s roles remain under wraps.

Forest Whitaker attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations “Godfather Of Harlem ” Screening and Q&A on April 6, 2023 at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The feature, for which McKay also has a writing credit, will serve as the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s second film with the streaming service. The first was 2021’s “Don’t Look Up.”

That film, whose cast includes Tyler Perry and Kid Cudi, was one of the year’s biggest releases. It is still Netflix’s second biggest film of all time globally, going No. 1 in 92 countries. It also earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

The news of her “Average Height, Average Build” casting comes months after a breakout year for Deadwyler, who earned rave reviews and various awards nominations for her performance as Mamie Till in “Till.”

Meanwhile, Academy Award winner Whitaker has also had a busy year, starring in “Big George Foreman,” reprising his “Star Wars” role in the “Andor” show and “Extrapolations” on Apple TV+.

Danielle Deadwyler attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards on March 9, 2023 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

