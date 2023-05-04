Tori Bowie, three-time Olympic medalist, dies at 32

No cause of death has been revealed, but the sheriff's department stated that there "were no signs of foul play."

Three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie has died at age 32, her management company announced Wednesday, NBC News reports.

The Mississippi native was found dead in a Winter Garden, Florida, home Tuesday when Orange County sheriff’s deputies performed a well-being check on Bowie after she wasn’t seen or heard from in several days, an agency spokesperson said, according to NBC News.

The agency said there “were no signs of foul play.”

(L-R) Aaliyah Brown, Allyson Felix, Morolake Akinosun, and Tori Bowie of the United States celebrate winning gold in the Women’s 4×100 Metres Final during day nine of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on Aug. 12, 2017 in London. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF)

According to the Orange County Chief medical examiner, the cause and manner of Bowie’s death are pending.

“We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family,” Icon Management Inc. said in a statement shared on Instagram.

Bowie’s career highlight was leading America’s 4×100-meter relay team to gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, along with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner, NBC News reports. According to CNN, she also won a silver medal in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200 meters at the Olympic Games in Rio.

In 2017, she won gold in the 100 meters and the 4x100m events at World Athletics Championships in London, CNN reports. Bowie finished fourth in the long jump at the world championships in Doha in 2019. The last official competition she participated in was in June 2022.

USA Track & Field said on Twitter that Bowie’s “impact on the sport is immeasurable.”

Tributes are pouring in on social media following news of Bowie’s sudden passing.

On Twitter, U.S. long jumper and Mississippi native Brittney Reese said, “…thank you for representing our state of Mississippi like you did.”

One person commented, “What a tragedy! Her relay team in Rio with Allyson Felix was incredible. She was a truly inspiring athlete.”

Another tweeted, “This is so sad. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. It was fun to watch her race, and as a former sprinter and relay runner, just a thrill to see her shift into high gear.”

