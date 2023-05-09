Serena Williams video shares how and when she told Olympia she’d be a big sister

"The reason I haven't told her is because she can't keep a secret,” Williams explains in the clip.

Serena Williams shared a sweet video online showing the moment her daughter, Olympia, learned her famous mother is expecting her second child, People reports.

The tennis champion explains in the video that she told the 5-year-old about baby No. 2 just before she revealed the big news last week at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. In a YouTube and Instagram video, Williams and her tech entrepreneur husband, Alexis Ohanian, are seen sitting with their child to share the exciting news.

Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, sits with her father, Alexis Ohanian, during the U.S. Open in New York last August. The tennis legend recently shared how she and Ohanian let Olympia know that she would be a big sister. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The clip is part of Williams’ new vlog series coming to YouTube. The page will include “behind-the-scenes” content and give fans access to other details of her personal life.

The video opens with a shot of a positive pregnancy test and includes moments of Williams and Ohanian preparing for the Met Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute, which marks the official opening of its spring exhibition. This year’s exhibition is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” in honor of the renowned designer, who died in 2019. Lagerfeld was Chanel’s creative director. He also served as Fendi’s chief designer for 50 years and designed an eponymous line. The exhibition will be on view through July 16.

Williams revealed her pregnancy on the Met Gala red carpet with Ohanian. She also posted a carousel of photos on Instagram of her and her hubby dressed to the nines for the event. In one image, the star athlete is pointing to her baby bump. Williams captioned the post: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Williams has previously opened up publicly about her family life. She detailed in a 2018 CNN.com article that she wrote that she “almost died after giving birth to my daughter, Olympia.”

In April 2022, Williams was candid with Insider about having “mom guilt.”

“I always feel so guilty when I’m doing something on my own,” Williams said. “I don’t know if I’m a good mom,” she added, “but I’m very hands-on with my daughter.”

