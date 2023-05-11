Freestyle Digital Media acquires ‘Drowning in Silence’ documentary, set for Friday release

Freestyle Digital Media acquired the rights to the documentary “Drowning in Silence.” The digital distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, the parent company of theGrio, announced the film would become available to rent or own via video-on-demand (VOD), digital HD internet, cable and satellite programs, or DVD on May 12.

“Drowning in Silence” explores the saddening epidemic of childhood drowning, which has gone under the radar. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of 4.

Director Chezik Tsunoda examines these occurrences due to personal stake. The first-time filmmaker’s child died from drowning at age 3. During the film, she unpacks her tragedy while discussing other instances of child drownings.

“With ‘Drowning in Silence,’ our aim is to change the conversation around water safety and promote equity in aquatic environments,” said Tsunoda. “The numbers speak for themselves, but the subject of drowning and its profound effects on families and communities are often overlooked. Releasing the film just before the summer season is a timely reminder for families to be vigilant and prepared as they enjoy swimming and water-related activities.”

The film also uncovers the startling racial disparities within this quiet epidemic. The documentary reveals that Black children are five times more likely to drown than white children. The film discusses the history of childhood drownings and preaches preventative awareness and action against it.

Tsunoda wrote the film along with Claire Ave’Lallemant. Actor Hill Harper is the executive producer of the film, saying, “It made me rethink how I treat and deal with water around my son and what we can do to make our children safer.”

