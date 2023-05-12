NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, girlfriend, expecting baby No. 3

The Milwaukee Bucks player announced the exciting news on social media.

Greek NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his longtime girlfriend are expecting their third child together, People reports.

The Milwaukee Bucks player, 28, and his lady-love Mariah Riddlesprigger, 30, announced the exciting news on her Instagram page Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and sons attend the world premiere of “Rise” on June 22, 2022, at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California.(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger are already parents to two sons Liam, 3, and Maverick, 21 months. In their IG announcement, the couple shared a sweet family photo along with the caption: “Our dreams becoming reality.”

Several fans and followers reacted to the exciting baby news in the comments section of the post. User @thebabblingbabes wrote, “Congratulations Mariah!! A mom recently told me that someone told her: The first is for everyone, the second is for a sibling for the first, the third is for you to soak up every single moment as a mom. So very true in my experience. Sending you all so much love. Being a mom to three is something special.”

IG user @mdfiv added, “He does a good job keeping his private life private. Didn’t even know he had a second kid. Congrats on the third.”

“I believe it’s a girl,” IG user @andreantomicka speculated.

Riddlesprigger and Antetokounmpo have not yet revealed the gender of their third child.

Last year Antetokounmpo opened up about fatherhood while at the premiere of the movie “Rise,” about the two-time MVP and his family’s journey from Greece to America.

“It’s one of the biggest accomplishments in my life so far,” Antetokounmpo told KFMB-TV San Diego at the time about being a dad of two sons.

“I love my kids to death, would do anything for them, the way, you know, my dad did for me, and hopefully I can be as loving a father as my dad was to me,” he added.

Antetokounmpo’s father, Charles, died of a heart attack in September 2017 at the age of 54, according to The Bleacher Report. His parents guided the young athlete, as well as his brothers Thanasis and Kostas, to NBA stardom.

“I hope that he’s extremely proud of what we accomplished and who we’ve become as human beings, on and off the court,” Giannis previously said of his father, according to KFMB-TV.

