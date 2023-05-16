​​Mother, son graduate together from Georgia college

Roderick Hubbard and his mother, Yolanda Hubbard, who both already hold undergraduate degrees from Albany State University, crossed the same stage to receive graduate degrees.

Roderick Hubbard (left) and his mother, Yolanda Hubbard (right), who both already hold undergraduate degrees from Albany State University, crossed the same stage at the Albany Civic Center to receive their graduate degrees on May 6. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/WALB News 10)

A mother-son duo have continued their family’s legacy and started one of their own with their graduation alongside each other from Albany State University in Albany, Georgia.

According to The Albany Herald, Roderick Hubbard and his mother, Yolanda Hubbard, who both already hold undergraduate degrees from the historically Black institution, crossed the same stage at the Albany Civic Center on May 6 to receive their graduate degrees from ASU.

The list of family members who attended ASU also includes Roderick’s grandmother, former Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, along with his wife, brother, sister-in-law, uncle and cousins.

“We are very proud of our daughter and grandson for their achievements,” said Dorothy Hubbard, The Herald reported. “I can’t say enough about the Hubbard family’s belief in lifelong learning and education.”

Roderick Hubbard earned his undergraduate degree from ASU in middle grades education in 2014 and his master’s degree in educational leadership in 2021. His most recent accomplishment was graduating with a prestigious educational specialist degree in educational leadership.

Yolanda Hubbard earned a bachelor’s degree in allied health sciences from ASU in 2011. She recently graduated with a master’s in public administration, focusing on human resources.

The pair frequently sat at a table together doing assignments and encouraging one another to persist in school. Roderick even assisted his mother in getting used to online education.

“This was an opportunity for us to celebrate our achievements together and reflect on the hard work and dedication that led us to that moment,” he said, according to The Herald. “I do believe I’m prouder of my mom than I am of myself.”

Yolanda Hubbard dedicated her new degree to her grandchildren, who were thrilled to witness the momentous occasion.

“When school and life get hard,” she said, according to the Herald, “I can always remind them that GiGi did it much older, so they can do it, too.”

The two Hubbards are ready to use their degrees to dive deeper into the workforce. Roderick, the assistant principal at Morningside Elementary School, said he aspires to become principal, advance to district leadership and teach at ASU. Yolanda works at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

The pair have already left their imprint on Albany State and intend to continue supporting the university throughout the year.

“We come from a long line of ASU graduates,” Dorothy Hubbard contended, The Herald reported, “and it is important to me that our children, their children and their children’s children see these accomplishments so they may earn their degrees from ASU.”

