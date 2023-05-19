What to watch this weekend

A "White Men Can't Jump" reboot, an HBO Donna Summer documentary, and more hit streaming services this weekend.

From a brand new docuseries from the Obamas to the reboot of “White Men Can’t Jump,” theGrio has the top movie and TV projects to check out over the weekend.

Working: What We Do All Day

President Barack Obama in “Working: What We Do All Day”

Credit: Ben Solomon/Netflix © 2023

From President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground Productions comes “Working: What We Do All Day,” a heartwarming docuseries narrated by the 44th President of the United States. The series follows Obama as he encounters everyday people, meeting them in their homes and places of work, offering ” intimate, behind-the-scenes portraits of people’s lives.”

“What does it take to feel satisfied?” Obama asks in the trailer. “What if the life you dream of doesn’t seem so distant? When you have it all, what responsibility do you have towards other people?” Directed by Caroline Suh, the series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Love to Love You, Donna Summer

Toot Toot! Beep Beep! Donna Summer fans are in for a treat this weekend with the release of HBO’s highly anticipated documentary, “Love to Love You, Donna Summer.” Following the life of the late disco icon, the film chronicles her meteoric rise, career and personal life, as theGrio previously reported.

Summer says in the trailer for the clip, “I have a secret life. You’re looking at me, but what you see is not what I am … my approach to singing, I approach as an actress. I don’t approach it as a singer. It’s really acting. I’m not trying to be me.”

The trailer also highlights Summer’s complicated relationship with her fame. “A lot of her life revolved around privacy and secrecy,” one speaker says in the trailer.

“Love to Love You, Donna Summer” premieres at 8 p.m. ET on May 20 on HBO and HBO Max.

White Men Can’t Jump

Another reboot has arrived! A remake of the beloved classic film “White Men Can’t Jump” has officially hit Hulu, starring Sinqua Walls, Jack Harlow and Teyana Taylor. The new film, written by “Black-ish” and “Girls Trip” writer Kenya Barris, is a modern remix of the hit 1992 film.

Walls and Harlow star as Kamal and Jeremy, two basketball players who come together and “find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.” Check out the trailer for the film below:

“White Men Can’t Jump” is available to stream now on Hulu.

Fast X

A tenth “Fast & Furious” film is officially in theaters. Titled “Fast X,” the film is a major reunion of sorts for the massive franchise, bringing back actors from every film including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Michelle Rodriguez and Nathalie Emmanuel to name a few.

“Fast X” is expected to become one of the biggest films of the summer, earning nearly $8 million in opening night previews, per Variety.

“Fast X” is in theaters now.

