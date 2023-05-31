Alabama civil rights locations receive over $3 million in funding from National Park Service

Six notable sites for civil rights history in Alabama will benefit from a $3.1 million grant from the National Park Service.

According to The Selma Times-Journal, the Historic Bethel Baptist Church Community Restoration Fund and the St. Paul United Methodist Church, both in Birmingham, will receive $750,000 each from the park service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program.

Democratic Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell poses on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Sewell, who represents Alabama’s 7th Congressional district, shared on Monday that six civil rights locations across the state will benefit from a $3.1 million grant from the National Park Service. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

“This $3.1 million is a big win for the State of Alabama,” Democratic Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell said, “and will help ensure that faces and places of the Movement are never forgotten!”

A $750,000 grant will also be provided to the Alabama Historical Commission for the renovation of the second floor of the Moore Building, as well as to the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church – both in Montgomery – for repairs and renovations.

The city of Anniston will receive $74,800 for story mapping, formalization of operations and maintenance for its Anniston Civil Rights Trail, and the Alabama Historical Commission will receive an additional $75,000 for the Freedom Rides Museum Vintage Greyhound Bus Virtual Reality Experience.

“Each year, I’m proud to lead the effort in Congress to increase funding for the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program,” Sewell shared, The Times-Journal reported, “to ensure that America’s civil rights history lives on.”

