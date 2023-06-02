Get free donuts at these stores today, National Donut Day

Doughnut Day was originated by The Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the women who served the sweet treats to soldiers during World War I.

Several restaurant chains across the nation are offering free Donuts as part of National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 2.

Several national and regional chains now celebrate the first Friday of June as Donut Day, giving away the pastry to customers without requiring qualifying purchases. (Photo: AdobeStock)

“Salvation Army Doughnuts” were originally served by Salvation Army ladies in 1917. It was during WWI that the Lassies went to the front lines of Europe to serve home-cooked meals to the troops, the National Day Calendar reports.

According to People, Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut of choice on June 2, and Dunkin’ customers can get a free classic donut Friday with a purchase of any drink at participating locations.

As Patch.com reports, 7-Eleven has a “buy one, get one free” donut deal for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who visit participating 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes stores.

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut in-shop on Friday, with no purchase necessary. Taco Bell lovers can get a free Cinnabon Delights that day when they add it to any order of $20 or more on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and GrubHub.

Participating Yonutz locations are giving the first 10 guests at the top of each hour a free SMASHED Donut from 4 p.m. till close, Fansided reports.

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee, a Chicago favorite, is giving customers a free glazed doughnut on June 2 with no purchase necessary, according to Fansided.

Tim Horton’s customers can get a free donut Friday with the purchase of any size hot or iced via the app or online, The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. To find a location near you, visit timhortons.com.

On Facebook, The Salvation Army in Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky announced its National Donut Day celebration will take place June 2 at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati.

“Donut feel good to be back? We’re thrilled to announce that National Donut Day is back and better than ever!” the charitable organization wrote.

