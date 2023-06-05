Video: Author and stylist Ty Hunter on his decision to leave styling Beyoncé

Ty Hunter talks to theGrio's Natasha S. Alford about why he decided to chase his other dreams and leave styling behind.

Loading the player...

Ty Hunter was known as Beyoncé’s stylist for over 18 years, but after realizing he was missing out on important events like birthdays and funerals, he decided to “step out on faith” and put himself first.

The author of the new book “Makeover from Within: Lessons in Hardship, Acceptance and Self-Discovery” talks to theGrio’s Natasha S. Alford on “theGrio Weekly” about the lessons he’s learned from grief, moments he’s loving in fashion right now, and whether he’ll be attending Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour this summer.

The following is a transcript of that conversation.

Stepping out on faith and lessons learned from grief

Celebrity stylist and author Ty Hunter. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Natasha S. Alford [00:00:18] That’s stylist, Ty Hunter, talking about the moment he decided to put himself and his other dreams first and walk away from styling Beyoncé. Ty spent almost two decades styling the icon, starting with Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” video to some of Beyoncé’s iconic looks, like those at the Met Gala. Still with me is Ty Hunter, fashion stylist and author of a new book, “Makeover from Within: Lessons in Hardship, Acceptance and Self-Discovery.”

So Ty, you talked about what led to your decision to leave styling behind. And it’s so interesting. I feel like a lot of people are having this moment, right, where they say ‘just because I had success in one arena, does it mean that I need to stay there forever.’

Even Law Roach talked about his own need to, like, reset and really just focus on himself after giving so much to other people. How did you make that decision? What led you to that moment, and what do you think is next for you?

Ty Hunter [00:01:12] My daughter had just turned 21, so my daughter turned 21. I’m 50. And when my daughter turned 21, the next day, I just realized all the things that I missed. I missed birthdays. I missed, you know, celebrations, funerals and things like that with family. So, it was just a time of just really stepping out on faith.

And even though I had the dream job that everybody wanted, I also wanted to just do other things. And, you know, I was of age and I put in so much time. So, I just stepped out on faith, and I’m glad I did because I learned so much more about myself.

Alford [00:01:46] Absolutely. I can only imagine what that felt like to realize the value of time. You’ve also talked about your father. This book is beautiful, not only for the pictures, I’ve looked through it, but you talk about that relationship with so much love, the impact he had on you.

Your father, unfortunately, passed away from cancer. What lessons have you learned from grief? But also the relationship with your father that you think would be valuable for others who might be going through the same thing?

Hunter [00:02:16] My mom and dad were both diagnosed with cancer at the same time. My mom is currently fighting breast cancer, and my dad died from prostate cancer, and I wasn’t as close to my father as I got.

I loved him; he was in my life, and him and my mom been separated since I was a kid. But in that time, I never left his side at the hospital. And it’s important to make sure that every pebble is unturned. Any questions you have, it’s just to learn more about yourself and learn more about your DNA, and then it was just a beautiful time to get to know him and for him to get to know me.

Learning to put himself first, favorite trends on the red carpet

Seated together at 2014’s Fashion Week in New York City are (from left) guest Andre, singer Elle Varner, stylist Ty Hunter and blogger Claire Sulmers in 2014, New York City. (Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Alford [00:02:56] What’s the biggest makeover that Ty Hunter has had from within?

Hunter [00:02:59] I would say simply just learning to put myself first. I’ve learned my happiness is making other people happy, and I’ve just learned now to make sure that I fill my cup over first, and whatever flows over into the saucer, I hand that out to people. Just learning to put myself first was the biggest makeover that I needed to do within.

Alford [00:03:25] Yeah. Great lesson right there. Well, Ty, I know that you know fashion can be fun. So, to go on a lighter note, what are you loving about fashion right now? The moment that we are in. Who are some of your favorite stylists, and what are also some of the trends that you’re seeing that really speak to you?

Hunter [00:03:46] OK. I can say that I’m just proud of all of my people of color. When I first started styling, I probably felt like I was the only, you know, me and June Ambrose and Misa [Hylton]. It wasn’t a lot of us. And now it’s so many of us. And it’s exciting, and everybody’s doing a great job.

And as far as fashion, I just love that men are not afraid to just take risks. The carpet used to be about women, and now, thanks to the Billy Porters and like, all the guys are just stepping out and not afraid to take the risks and chances. So now the carpet isn’t boring, with just all about the women.

Now, when you turn on the shows and look at who are advanced and all that craziness, it’s just men in there too. So I’m really, really excited, especially the straight men taking chances and risk-taking. I love it.

Alford [00:04:36] Yes, men deserve their fashion moment too. Another great thing is some of your throwback photos, by the way, you being 50, like, that don’t even seem real because Black definitely doesn’t crack.

Hunter [00:04:48] Thank you.

Will he attend Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour?

Beyoncé and stylist Ty Hunter at the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute benefit gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015, in New York City. (Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Alford [00:04:49] But some of your fashion photos in the book are really epic … another reason to pick it up. Real quick before we go: Do you have your “Renaissance” tour tickets? You don’t need tickets. You’ll probably be backstage. Are you going to the tour? Like, are you going to be there?

Hunter [00:05:03] Yes, of course. I don’t carry the ticket. I just take a “Renaissance” call to the sista and pick a show to go to.

Alford [00:05:10] That’s right.

Hunter [00:05:11] But yeah, the last “On the Run” tour was my first time being in the crowd. I’m normally behind, ready for her to run back there and change her and everything. So to just really see what everybody else can experience like, she’s bad, man.

To really just go to the show and just experience it and not work … It’s like, oh, now I get it, you know, because I just been in it, behind the scenes, and I know that she’s the most like, awesome, talented being. But to just really feel that in-the-audience kind of feeling, I’m excited. I’m ready to get to the concert.

Alford [00:05:55] Listen, you deserve it. You’ve been helping to make the magic. Now, you just get to experience the magic. Well, Ty Hunter, thank you so much for joining me on theGrio. Ty’s book is called “Makeover from Within: Lessons in Hardship, Acceptance and Self-Discovery.” Make sure you check it out. It is an excellent book.

Check out the full episode above and tune into “theGrio Weekly” at 11 am ET every Sunday on theGrio cable channel.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!