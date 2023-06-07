Robin Roberts’ Special Olympics documentary to debut at Tribeca Film Festival

Robin Roberts is the executive producer of an upcoming documentary that chronicles the journey of three U.S. triathletes training for the Special Olympics, Variety reports.

“All You Hear Is Noise,” follows Trent Hampton, Melanie Holmes, and Chris Wines as they travel to the United Arab Emirates to compete in the Games. Their return home, however, finds them continuing to “grapple with the bias[es] and misconceptions hurled at them daily,” per the Tribeca Film Festival’s synopsis.

Robin Roberts attends the 2022 Women’s Media Awards at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Nov. 17, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

As Variety reports, the documentary explores Hampton’s efforts to gain respect at home while struggling on the athletic field. Cycling enthusiast Holmes faces unique challenges after moving to a new town. Wines is eligible to join the U.S. Navy but worries that his medical condition will be detrimental to his service.

The trio also get candid about the challenges they face in their careers and personal relationships, according to Variety.

Roberts’ Rock’n Robin Productions is backing the unscripted documentary along with LeBron James’ SpringHill Company. “All You Hear Is Noise” will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10.

“I think people have an idea of what the Special Olympics is about, but I think they’re going to be blown away by seeing these athletes before and after the World Games,” Roberts said in an interview, Variety reports.

“I really believe that when people watch the documentary, they are going to have a fuller understanding of why Eunice Kennedy Shriver created this way back when,” she added.

Roberts hopes viewers will better understand what the Games are about and what is at stake.

The Special Olympics was founded by Shriver in 1968, with the first international event held at Soldier Field in Chicago. Shriver’s son, Dr. Timothy P. Shriver, is currently the Chairman of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors, according to a news release.

“More than 85% of Special Olympics athletes are outside of North America,” the news release states. Competing athletes must be at least 8 years of age and identified as intellectually and cognitively disabled by a professional or agency.

The Special Olympics World Games will be held in Berlin, Germany from June 17–25, and will be composed of 24 summer sports.

