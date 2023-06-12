Black Broadway shines bright at Tony Awards

The Great White Way celebrated stars like Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee, who made history as the first nonbinary actors to win Tony Awards.

Black Broadway stars dominated the 76th Annual Tony Awards, from Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee’s big wins to Ariana DeBose’s hosting skills and Denée Benton’s viral call-out of Ron DeSantis.

The biggest night on Broadway returned Sunday in New York City, celebrating the current season on the Great White Way filled with shows like “Some Like it Hot,” “Shucked,” “The Piano Lesson,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Fat Ham” and more. Much was made of the beloved theater ceremony ahead of its broadcast as the Writers Guild of America strike continues in Hollywood. While the possibility of having a show at all was up in the air for some time, the WGA reached a deal with the Tony Awards, with the union requesting that the show air unscripted and then agreeing not to picket.

Alex Newell accepts the award for best featured actor in a musical for “Shucked” onstage during the 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 at United Palace Theater in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose returned as host this year, dancing through an unscripted, dance-forward opening number with no lyrics. After her performance, the “West Side Story” actress explained the show’s unique format to the audience and viewers at home, reminding them that the show would go unscripted and that teleprompters would only be used to countdown winners during their speeches.

The show went on to become historic in more ways than that one, including wins from Black, nonbinary actors Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee. The “Shucked” and “Some Like It Hot” actors are officially the first-ever openly nonbinary Tony Award recipients, a milestone they both referenced in their speeches.

Newell, who won the Tony for best performance in a featured role in a musical for their performance as Lulu in “Shucked,” said in their speech, “I have wanted this my entire life… I should not be up here as a queer nonbinary fat little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone who thinks they can’t do it. You can do anything you put your mind to.”

J. Harrison Ghee, who was awarded for best performance in a leading role in a musical for “Some Like It Hot,” poses in the press room during the 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Ghee, who took home the Tony for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for playing Jerry/Daphne in “Some Like it Hot,” specifically thanked their mother for raising them “how to live, how to love, how to give.” They said, “For every trans, nonbinary, gender-nonconforming human who ever was told you couldn’t be, you couldn’t be seen, this is for you.”

Despite the unscripted nature of the broadcast, the Tony Awards still featured must-see moments outside of the wins and performances, including an instantly viral moment from “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” and “The Gilded Age” actress Denée Benton.

The actress and singer referred to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a “grand wizard” while presenting the award for excellence in theater education award. DeSantis has come under fire for controversial legislation, much of which has been considered anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-Black history.

Benton said to the crowd, “I’m certain that the current grand wizard — I’m sorry, excuse me, governor of my home state of Florida,” leading to thunderous applause from the Tony Award attendees. The award went to Jason Zembuch Young from South Plantation High School in Plantation, Florida.

The red carpet also highlighted some good news from Tony-nominated actress and “Orange is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba. She revealed on her Instagram on Sunday that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Robert Sweeting. She wrote in her post, “My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited! I get to be someone’s Mommy!” Both Aduba and Sweeting then took to the Tony Awards red carpet together, debuting her baby bump.

For more on the Tony Awards, including a full winners list, head to the official site here.

