Uzo Aduba announces pregnancy during Tony Awards

Standing on the red carpet, the "Orange Is the New Black" alum unbuttoned her orange Christian Siriano suit jacket to show off her growing baby bump.

Loading the player...

Congratulations are in order for Uzo Aduba!

During a Sunday appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards, the “Orange Is the New Black” alum revealed she is expecting her first child with her filmmaker husband, Robert Sweeting, according to People.

Standing on the red carpet, Aduba unbuttoned her orange Christian Siriano suit jacket to show off her growing baby bump.

Uzo Aduba attends the Tony Awards ceremony in New York, where she announced Sunday that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Robert Sweeting. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Aduba, 42, also disclosed news of her bundle of joy in an Instagram post, noting that she and her husband are looking forward to the next chapter of their life.

“What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents,” her caption read. “I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy!”

The “Lightyear” actress added: “I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

Aduba and Sweeting exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony in New York in 2020.

In an Instagram post in September 2021, the actress gushed about her husband, using a quote from “When Harry Met Sally” to share details about her marriage for the first time.

“For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone,” she wrote, People reported. “My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!