Marlon Wayans calls out United Airlines over ‘racism,’ ‘classism’

Marlon Wayans is taking United Airlines to task over the treatment he received while attempting to fly last Friday. The comedian said he was targeted by an airline agent, accusing the airline of “racism” and “classism.”

Wayans was headed to Kansas City, Missouri, from Denver International Airport to perform stand-up concerts, according to USA Today. He lashed out over being mistreated throughout six Instagram posts, saying an agent harassed him, causing him to miss his flight.

The “In Living Color” comic and actor posted videos saying a United agent told him he had too many carry-on bags to enter the plane. Wayans said that he “complied and consolidated” his bags, but the agent told him to check his bag anyway. Wayans did not get on the plane and was given a citation from Denver police for disturbing the peace.

Wayans expressed his distaste for the agent and United, writing, “Most agents are always love, but every now and then you come across BAD PEOPLE. This was one of them.” He said the agent lied about being assaulted, saying there was a video showing he never touched the agent.

“He was desperate to try to have some authority,” Wayans wrote. “This agent was clearly picking on me.”

United issued a statement following the incident. “A customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the aircraft.” Wayans said that he grabbed his ticket and left on his own.

Wayans also posted that other passengers after him were allowed to have three bags on the plane. He posted that he eventually got a flight out of Denver via American Airlines but demanded that United compensate him for missing his Kansas City gigs, and apologize to his fans who bought tickets.

“This will be a corporate matter,” Wayans posted. “Black people [experience] all kinds of racism and classism. I won’t allow this. Over a bag? Y’all owe me money for my shows I missed; y’all owe me for my troubles, y’all owe my fans a damn apology. This was the highest level of disrespect. And it should’ve been avoided. Next call is to my lawyers.”

