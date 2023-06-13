Anita Baker gets into Twitter beef with Babyface’s fans

The singer says she's been bullied online by fans of Babyface over an incident at a May 10 concert in New Jersey.

Anita Baker says she’s getting constant online harassment from Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds’ fans. She and the fans have been engaging in hostile exchanges on Twitter for over a month.

The trouble started last month over an incident at a Baker concert in Newark, New Jersey. Edmonds is Baker’s special guest on her current concert tour. During the stop at Newark’s Prudential Center, Baker went on late because of technical problems and Edmonds did not perform at all, according to People.

Edmonds posted a public apology to his fans, saying that he and his band were kept from going on stage after an hour-long delay. “I was asked not to perform to give Ms. Baker space and time to perform her show in its entirety,” Edmonds wrote. “My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

Singer Anita Baker accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage at the “2018 BET Awards” on June 24, 2018, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Lately, she has run afoul of singer Babyface’s fans. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The “Whip Appeal” singer later issued a statement that the show delay and his canceled set were caused by technical issues at the venue, saying he had nothing but love and respect for Baker. However, many fans online still blamed Baker, who responded on Twitter, referring to Edmonds’ fans as “Kenny’s Crazies.”

Baker posted that some fans think she and Edmonds are co-headlining the tour, which runs through December, when Edmonds is her opening act. She asked Edmonds to correct his fans.

“Babyface is a special guest/support act on my tour,” Baker posted Monday. “This false narrative of a co-headliner is creating unrealistic expectations and aggression from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys the Truth.”

Baker, who corroborated that Edmonds’ set cancellation was due to technical issues, has prolifically responded to fans who have posted negative things about her, insinuating that she has a history of treating tour mates poorly.

“It’s Exhausting. I simply prefer to Sing,” Baker posted. “I’m Praying the Truth Reaches My Global Fan Base & My Reputation is Restored.”

