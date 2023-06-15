Big Freedia remixes ‘Row Row Row Your Boat’ for ‘Gracie’s Corner’

The Queen of Bounce guest stars in the popular online YouTube series of educational sing-along videos.

Big Freedia just added a new spin on a popular nursery rhyme. She appeared and performed a remix to “Row Row Row Your Boat” for the animated children’s series, “Gracie’s Corner.”

The new video features an animated rendering of Big Freedia interacting with “Gracie’s Corner’s” main little girl, Gracie. After introducing themselves, Gracie tells Freedia, “I heard you’re the Queen of Bounce music.” Freedia replied yes, saying that she heard Gracie liked to row her boat, and they proceeded to sing together.

After singing the well-known melody of “Row Row Row Your Boat,” the song transitions into a fast-paced Bounce remix full of memorable, energetic chanting. Gracie incorporates her whole family in the piece as Freedia shouts ad-libs along with her, with refrains of “Baby row the boat,” “Mommy row the boat,” “Daddy row the boat,” “Grandma row the boat,” and “Grandpa row the boat.”

Big Freedia attends “PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala” on March 3, 2023, at Marriott Marquis in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for PFLAG)

The song also included rhythmic instructions to jump and clap along.

“Gracie’s Corner” is a YouTube channel of sing-along videos that began in 2020 by the Hollingsworth family. They started the series to make diverse online programming for children of color. Each video features sing-alongs to other nursery rhymes, like “Miss Mary Mack,” “The Muffin Man,” and “Hickory Dickory Dock.”

Along with the nursery rhymes, “Gracie’s Corner” also features videos that teach kids how to learn the alphabet and about Black history and coping skills like how to deal with bullies and the importance of sharing.

The videos chiefly include Gracie, voiced by Graceyn Hollingsworth, and her father, voiced by Javoris Hollingsworth, who also executive produces the series, according to the official website.

“Gracie’s Corner” currently has over two million subscribers, and “Row Row Row Your Boat” is its 105th video. It received a 2023 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Series and a 2023 Kids’ Choice Award nomination for Favorite Female Creator.

