Rihanna stars in Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton campaign

Pharrell Williams sets the tone for his new role as creative director of Louis Vuitton Men with a new campaign featuring Rihanna.

Loading the player...

Pharrell Williams has launched his first campaign since he was appointed Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director, making his first statement for the label with a giant billboard on the river side of the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, featuring none other than friend and collaborator Rihanna.

Singers Pharrell Williams and Rihanna attend the 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year on Feb. 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

On Thursday, both stars shared the campaign in Instagram posts, with Williams’ featuring himself posing in front of the billboard. Captioned “Louis Vuitton Men, Spring-Summer 2024,” the campaign comes ahead of the superproducer’s highly anticipated debut with the fashion house, which kicks off Paris Men’s Fashion Week on June 20, as reported by WWD.

In the River Seine-facing billboard, Rihanna co-stars with her pregnancy bump in a partially buttoned leather shirt printed with a pixelated version of Louis Vuitton’s classic Damier pattern. Just as Rihanna is known for juggling her many business ventures, in the campaign, the Fenty mogul and megastar mom balances an armful of colorful monogrammed bags while carrying what looks like a to-go coffee cup.

Since his appointment in February, Williams has been the hottest topic on the luxury fashion streets. In addition to becoming only the second Black man to serve as Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh, all eyes have been on Williams to see what he will do within the legacy fashion house.

While many may have expected their next collaboration to be musical, with the appearance of Rihanna, who has a long history with LVMH and gender-fluid fashion, one can only imagine what Williams has planned for his debut on June 20.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.