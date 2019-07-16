Has hitmaker Pharrell been secretly working on Rihanna’s highly anticipated next album? It appears so.

According to Billboard, fans have been impatiently waiting for the the Barbados-born pop star to take a break from building her global empire and get back in the studio, but it appears that new Rihanna music may be closer than we all think.

After the singer posted a video of Love & Hip-Hop’s Karlie Redd during a reality show meltdown, Pharrell joined in on the front and did some trolling in the comments section himself, responding with, “They ain’t ready,” with a globe emoji.

spent the first half of the month popping up in people’s comment sections to dispel rumors that her new project would be launching in July, she did let it slip that we could expect to get a pleasant surprise from her at some point in 2019.

The last time the duo worked together was in 2017 on N.E.R.D.‘s hit single “Lemon”, which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 36. Since then Rihanna has said her next project will be a reggae album currently titled R9. But after three years of no new music her fanbase is becoming irate and demanding she stop playing with their emotions.

“You’re not funny,” one person wrote.

“So this is a joke to you?” asked another.

“This isn’t funny,” a third fan lamented. “We miss you and it’s rough out here without you.”

There’s no doubt that music has taken a back seat to the pop stars lofty business ventures. Back in May, she announced that her Fenty brand would be expanding even more by becoming be part of the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH.

“I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight and an album would come out,” she explained to Interview magazine in June. “Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.”

