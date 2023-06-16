‘The Hill with April Ryan’: Trump’s federal indictment, Cornel West’s platform and affirmative action

Catch an all-new episode of "The Hill" every Thursday on theGrio.com and theGrio’s social media platforms.

Loading the player...

On this week’s edition of “The Hill With April Ryan,” theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House Correspondent, April D. Ryan discusses the latest on the federal criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump; how the possible loss of affirmative action would affect Black students seeking college admission and how a third-party candidate thinks Democrats and the GOP fail Black Americans.

Her guests include Angela Alsobrooks, a former prosecutor and current Prince Georges County, Maryland County Executive; U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; and Cornel West, a political activist and author running for U.S. president as a third-party candidate.

Ryan solicited the opinions of Black Americans in the nation’s capital about federal charges Trump faces and she had a lengthier discussion about the matter with Alsobrooks, a Maryland candidate for U.S. Senate. Alsobrooks, shared her prediction for the outcome of the indictment alleging Trump mishandled classified documents.

“I believe in the end the rule of law will prevail” in the charges leveled against the 45th president of the United States, said Alsobrooks.

West returned to “The Hill” for an exclusive interview to explain how his campaign focuses on Black America in areas Democrats do not address. He blasted both parties labeling Democrats as “neoliberals who are milquetoast” and Republicans as “neofascist gangsters.” His platform addresses the needs of the “underserved,” he said, and is grounded in the philosophy of the Black church and specifically his, the roots of his home church, Shiloh Baptist, in Sacramento, California.

West said he’s a registered candidate of the Green Party which offers the potential of his name appearing on at least “21 state ballots.”

His run may present some problems for Democrats as West is focusing on their base. He could attract a sizable portion of Black voters, as well as the youth vote with his progressive message. The West message is born out of the camp of Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vermont), who challenged former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to one of her most formidable fights for president.

And lastly, Cardona shared his concerns about the anticipated Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action and the possible effect of overturning race considerations in college admissions. “I worry this would take us to a point where the doors of higher education close a bit more for Black and brown students who bring a lot to the table,” he said.

Watch the full episode of “The Hill with April Ryan” above and catch an all-new installment every Thursday on theGrio.com and theGrio’s social media platforms.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!