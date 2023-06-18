Watch: Panama Jackson and Touré on fatherhood

Jackson and Touré shared their advice for new Black dads out there trying to be the best fathers that they can.

“Dear Culture” podcast host Panama Jackson and “Being Black: The ’80s” host Touré chatted with Natasha S. Alford about fatherhood on the red carpet of the recent “A Seat at the Table” gala in Washington, D.C.

The following is a transcript of their conversation.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Natasha S. Alford: What’s a lesson that you might want to impart to new dads who are out there trying to, you know, be the best Black dads that they can be? What would you tell them about being a father?

Panama Jackson: Ninety percent of being a father is showing up and just being there and letting your kids see you and know that you got their back if they fall. That’s probably the most important lesson that I can impart. My kids, they see me every day and they know I’m there. That’s what I got.

Touré: If you’re just there, you know, that can make such a difference, because a lot of times we think about the things we directly tell our kids. But your kids are watching you, right? And they’re listening to you when you’re not directly talking to him. So the things that you’re doing that they’re just noticing in the house, in the world, that has an impact on them.

