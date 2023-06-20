ABFF HBO Short Film finalists come together in Miami

Anndi Jinelle Liggett took home the coveted HBO Short Film Award on Saturday, winning for her short "Jelly."

American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Award showcase once again made a splash in Miami Beach this year. TheGrio caught up with the finalists and winner of the prestigious short film competition, breaking down their experience with the festival, excitement for their shorts, and more.

As theGrio previously reported, each year ABFF partners with HBO for the HBO Short Film Award Showcase. The 25-year-old showcase is held as one of the most prestigious short film competitions around the world. For writer and director of “Jelly” Anndi Jinelle Liggett, who won the showcase over the weekend, the experience with the showcase and ABFF has been “invaluable.”

Narrated by André Holland, Liggett’s now award-winning short follows a young Black girl In Bed-Stuy with “a peculiar fascination with death,” as theGrio previously reported. “I’m so grateful,” she told us. “To be recognized by your community, by people that look like you is just invaluable. I am going to treasure this forever.”

She spoke to what a festival like ABFF means to her, saying, “It’s a very well-curated festival and it’s very well tailored to what young filmmakers need and want, and I just think that they have it. They know exactly how to support us and how to help us leave here feeling energized and educated.”

Nakia Secrest and Ric Serena of “Radio Silence” spoke about the bond the finalists formed together. Secrest explained, “It’s like we’ve known each other for a really long time. We are in great company with these amazing films. You’re inspired by each amazing film that you see and everybody is taking care of each other.”

Quamé A. Hamlin, writer and director of “Recovery Chain,” is particularly excited about this year’s festival because of what it means to him professionally. “As someone who has come to this festival before, to now have the opportunity to screen my film is a full-circle moment for me.”

C. Craig Patterson, writer, and director of “Fathead,” is leaving the festival more inspired than ever. “As anybody who does creative work knows, you lose so much energy. But then there is a place like this that refills your cup. I am going to leave here more energized than I came.”

Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz of “Jerome” told us he loves all the film festivals, but ABFF is a “cultivated cultural experience” where “everyone is family.” He told us, “It’s very unusual for me in a good way.”

For more on ABFF and the HBO Short Film Award Showcase, head to the official site here.

