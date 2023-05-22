ABFF announces 2023 HBO Short Film Finalists, Series, and Voices of Culture selections
ABFF has exclusively revealed the finalists to theGrio, all of which are set to compete in the returning film festival this June in Miami.
The American Black Film Festival has officially announced the selection of finalists who will compete in its annual HBO Short Film Award Showcase as well as its Series and Voices in Culture lineups, exclusively to theGrio.
As theGrio previously reported, ABFF will once again return to South Beach, Miami, this June for its 27th year. Now a staple at the festival, the HBO Short Film Award Showcase was first launched 25 years ago and is now held as one of the most prestigious short film competitions across the globe.
Nicole Friday, president, COO ABFF Ventures and festival producer, shared in a statement, “We have curated a diverse lineup of authentic stories created by talented artists that give visibility to Black creatives in the industry. Over 25 years ago, we launched the HBO Short Film Award, spotlighting groundbreaking filmmakers and elevating Black content for mainstream audiences to experience. Many dynamic storytellers have been a part of the ABFF community, and we are proud to continue our legacy of showcasing gifted creators.”
The five selected filmmakers will gather at the festival next month, where one grand prize winner will be selected on Saturday, June 17, in the Miami Beach Convention Center. At the event hosted by Sirius XM’s Bevy Smith, the winner will win the HBO Short Film Award and a cash prize of $10,000. Check out the official finalists below:
Radio Silence (written by Nakia Secrest and directed by Ric Serena )
As a successful radio DJ, Tracey made a career out of her love for music and its connection to the human experience. But when confronted with her mother’s illness, she is forced to reevaluate her own life. Divided between the hauntingly beautiful memories of her past, fears of the future, and the painful realities of her present, she gives herself the ultimate challenge — a broadcast of reconciliation. USA | 2023 | 20 minutes
Jelly (written and directed by Anndi Jinelle Liggett)
Jelly is a young Black girl in Bed-Stuy with a peculiar fascination with death. While trying to solve the mysterious case of a missing neighbor, she comes to terms with a more personal disappearance. Narrated by André Holland. USA | 2023 | 10 minutes
Fathead (written and directed by c. Craig Patterson)
When one of the last free children of Junkyard Paradise has her brother stolen away from her, no ragamuffin army or vicious beasts will stop her from getting him back. USA | 2023 | 20 minutes
Recovery Chain (written and directed by Quamé A. Hamlin )
After being evicted by his mother, a rebellious teen must adapt to life with his distant father and his father’s new family. USA | 2022 | 17 minutes
Jerome (written and directed by Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz )
Basketball connects Jerome to his long-absent father, though not in the ways he wishes. As he wrestles with his own concept of family, he must confront his father’s legacy on and off the court. USA | 2023 | 14 minutes
ABFF also announced its “Series” competition finalists of short-form episodic television submissions. Check out those selections below:
Being Alex *World Premiere (USA | 11 min)
Written and directed by Christopher J. Love
Bloom Room *U.S. Festival Premiere (Canada | 8 min)
Directed by Tristen Sutherland, Christian Anderson, Yasmijin Nicolle, Sochima Nwakaeze and Ajhanis Charley
Written by Tristen Sutherland, Christian Anderson, Yasmijin Nicolle, Sochima Nwakaeze, Ajhanis Charley, Maryan Haye, Anthony Meeks and Yonas Ogubu
Buzz Kill *World Premiere USA | 15 min
A charismatic and chubby Black queer millennial’s life is shaken up when romance, career and family issues collide.
Directed by Jessie B. Evans
Written by Jessie B. Evans and Terrance “Mo County” Williams
Criblore: A Horror Anthology *World Premiere (USA | 14 min)
Written and directed by Lucien Christian Adderley and Richard “Byrd” Wilson
Dolla Van USA | 9 min
Directed by Gabriel A. Tolliver
Written by Gabriel A. Tolliver and Vinay Chowdry
I Was a Soul Train Dancer USA | 11 min
Written and directed by Timiza Sanyika
I’ll Make You Better: Thomas Jules, Knicks Fan Counselor *U.S. Festival Premiere USA | 2 min
Directed by Andrew Edghill
Written by Andrew Edghill and Lee O. Valentin
Love Trial *U.S. Festival Premiere USA | 15 min
Written and directed by Brandon Henderson
Shadowboxing – Round 1 *World Premiere USA | 15 min
Directed by Mo McRae
Written by Mustafa Speaks
The Federation *World Premiere USA | 15 min
Flex Incredible navigates the explosive world of professional wrestling in the 1990s, where the line between fantasy and reality is subjective in more ways than one.
Written and directed by Kola Olasiji
The Lesbian Homie USA | 10 min
A man tries to forget his recent past failed toxic situationship by pursuing another woman who he finds to have a lot of the same traits and attitude as the previous woman…..Déjà vu maybe?
Directed by Jahdai Pickett
Written by Jahdai Pickett and J. Antonio Figueroa
The Table *World Premiere USA | 12 min
The journey of London and Ed’s relationship is told over seven years primarily at their dining room table.
Directed by Caralene Robinson, Jamal Hodge and Crystal Whaley
Written by Caralene Robinson and Nina Simone Moore
Third Wheel Material USA | 11 min
When a perpetual third wheel struggles to find love and a sense of belonging, he decides to ask his two best friends, a couple, for help.
Written and directed by Lyandre Pierre
Wallflower *World Premiere Canada | 15 min
Directed by Tristan Barrocks
Written by Safia Bartholomew and Kern Carter
“Voices of Culture” is a non-competitive section of narrative short films at the festival. See the 2023 selections below:
Bizarro World *World Premiere USA | 8 min
Six unrelated, humorous, absurd stories, shot in and around L.A.
Directed by Jonathan Salmon and Abdi Ibrahim
Blackifier *World Premiere USA | 15 min
Directed by Christian Kamaal
Written by Jalen Young
Burning Rubber *U.S. Festival Premiere USA | 7 min
Directed by Chris Fequiere
Written by Dara King
Chidera *World Premiere
USA | 18 min
Directed by Sope Aluko and Adaora Nwandu-Earl
Fifty-four Days UK | 18 min
Directed by Cat White and Phoebe Torrance
Written by Cat White
Grown USA | 18 min
Written and directed by Jocko Sims
Love Taps *World Premiere USA | 14 min
Written and directed by Derrick Woodyard
Monochromatic *World Premiere UK | 13 min
Written and directed by Karen Bryson
Oba *World Premiere UK | 11min
Written and directed by Femi Ladi
Pema France | 19 min
Written and directed by Victoria Neto
Port of a Prince USA/Haiti | 15 min
Written and directed by JR Aristide
Reunion *World Premiere USA | 16 min
Directed by Zainab Jah and Tim Naylor
Written by Tim Naylor and Zainab Jah
Somebody *World Premiere USA | 12 min
Directed by JoJoe Earley
Written by Ava Mone’t
Speak Up Brotha! USA | 15 min
Directed by Wes Andre Goodrich
Written by Roderick Lawrence, Obbie West and James J. Johnson
The Fairchild
USA | 15 min
Written and directed by Danny Rogers
TikTok Challenged USA | 9 min
Written and directed by Ivan Rome
Welcome to Afrotree USA | 21 min
Written and directed by Chase Parker
ABFF runs June 14–18 in Miami Beach, with the virtual festival streaming June 19–25 on ABFF Play. Head to the official site here for more info.
