Offset and Quavo celebrate Takeoff’s posthumous birthday together

Takeoff was fatally shot in November 2002 after attending a private party in Houston.

Offset and Quavo reunited over the weekend to celebrate what would have been Takeoff’s 29th birthday on June 18, Billboard reports.

The hip-hop stars took to social media on Sunday to celebrate the life of their fellow Migos member killed late last year.

(Left to right) Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos attend Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event with a first-ever verzuz concert at The Belasco on Nov. 03, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images For Activision )

“Happy birthday rocket man,” Offset captioned a photo of Offset on Instagram. “The greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden,” he added, noting that “we celebrate your life because you still right here.”

On Twitter, Quavo wrote, “Everyone Wish My Nephew Happy Birthday … Miss You So Much!”

Quavo also shared a #throwback clip on Instagram of Takeoff checking out a rack of fashionable jackets. He captioned the video, “BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD u 29 n—-.”

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot in November 2002 after attending a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston. He was 28. A dispute over a “lucrative” game of dice led to the gunfire outside 810 Billiards & Bowling, according to Houston police, theGrio reported. The rapper was an innocent bystander when he suffered gunshot wounds to the head and the back.

Takeoff’s mother is now suing the bowling alley, USA Today reports.

Quavo and his family members gathered to visit a Takeoff mural as part of the posthumous birthday celebration. On Monday, he posted a series of photos of them wearing matching shirts with the image of the rapper.

In May, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, the man accused of killing Takeoff, was indicted on a murder charge, theGrio reported. The grand jury in Houston indicted Clark while he was free on a $1 million bond.

Clark was arrested on Dec. 1 and has since denied any involvement in the shooting. He even hired a private investigator to clear his name, NBC News reports. Authorities allege that surveillance video and physical evidence link him to the shooting, theGrio reported.

Prosecutors alleged Clark tried to flee the country before his arrest, but Letitia Quinones-Hollins, one of his attorneys, denied this.

“When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses … we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty,” Quinones-Hollins said in a statement following Clark’s indictment.

