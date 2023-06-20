Trevor Noah gets weekly podcast series with Spotify

The Emmy-winning comedian will host a weekly podcast featuring interviews with influential and interesting people.

Loading the player...

Trevor Noah has signed a deal with Spotify to host a weekly podcast series. The original program for the streaming service will premiere later this year.

The still-untitled show will feature Noah, the Emmy Award-winning former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” conducting in-depth interviews with various influential people, according to Variety. As Spotify describes, the podcast will see Noah apply his “signature humor and razor-sharp wit” to provide a unique perspective on global issues and exciting subjects.

“I’ve always been somebody who enjoys trying new things and exploring different ways to express what I do,” Noah said. “I think this is going to be a really exciting opportunity to create a little more of what I’ve always created — and a lot more of what I haven’t created before.”

Comedian Trevor Noah, seen April 30 at the Knicks-Heat game at Madison Square Garden in New York, will host a weekly podcast on Spotify that is set to debut this year. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Although the series is a “Spotify original,” it will be available on other streaming platforms. Therefore, the deal differs from the ones Joe Rogan, Dax Shepard and others have that render their podcasts exclusive to Spotify.

The podcast announcement on Tuesday comes six months after Noah stepped down as host of “The Daily Show,” ending a successful seven-year tenure. Noah stated that the forthcoming podcast would allow him to go more in depth with interviews without the time restrictions of television.

Noah also said the podcast would allow him to record the show anywhere without going to a specific studio in a particular city. “I can be anywhere in the world creating an episode,” he noted.

Since Noah’s December departure from “The Daily Show,” he has focused on stand-up comedy, embarking on his international Off The Record Tour. The concert tour resumes for five sold-out shows in Germany starting June 27. It returns to America in October.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!