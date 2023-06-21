Kobe Bryant’s family honors him during Father’s Day

The NBA icon, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant on social media for Father’s Day, People reports.

She shared an Instagram Reel Sunday featuring special moments between the NBA icon and their four daughters.

Vanessa Bryant, center, Kobe Bryant’s widow, leaves a federal courthouse on Aug. 24, 2022, in Los Angeles with her daughter, Natalia, left, and soccer player Sydney Leroux. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

“Happy Father’s Day to the very best girl daddy, @kobebryant ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the video.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others perished in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. Vanessa learned about their deaths on social media, theGrio reported. The couple enjoyed a nearly two-decade-long marriage and had four children together: Capri, 4, Bianka, 6, and Natalia, 20, and Gianna.

On Father’s Day, Natalia shared a throwback photo of the Los Angeles star holding her as a toddler, People reports.

“Happy Father’s Day, Daddy💌,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, “Thank you for being the best dad in the 🌎!”

TheGrio reported in May that the 20-year-old model works as an intern on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.” Natalia is currently a student at the University of Southern California. She told Teen Vogue in a 2021 interview: “For my mom, it was really important for me to go through high school and get my education…especially complete college too.”

Vanessa and her daughters attended the unveiling of Kobe’s handprints at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in March.

“Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me,” Natalia said at the event, People reported.

She gushed about the ceremony and how it “symbolizes the impact that he has had on a city that he loved and cared for so deeply.”

“Dad, you’re an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of,” Natalia said, noting that she was “honored to be here to represent you and our family.”

Last summer, a federal jury awarded Kobe’s widow $16 million in damages after finding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire departments liable for inflicting emotional distress and violating her constitutional rights for sharing graphic photos of the deadly helicopter crash.

