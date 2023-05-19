Natalia Bryant working on the ‘Renaissance’ tour as an intern

Beyoncé's highly anticipated world tour kicked off last week in Stockholm.

Loading the player...

Natalia Bryant is in the Bey-hive full-time! According to recent reports, the 20-year-old model works as an intern on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour,” which kicked off last week in Stockholm.

Natalia Bryant speaks during a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant’s handprints and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the “Break My Soul” singer released a list of people credited with working on her highly anticipated “Renaissance World Tour.” Fans immediately caught Kobe Bryant’s daughter’s name on the list, credited as an intern for Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s record label and management company.

People Magazine reports this is not the first collaboration between Bryant and the “Cuff It” singer. Back in 2021, Bryant appeared in Beyoncé’s Ivy Park campaign. Sharing the video to her followers on Instagram at the time, Bryant wrote, “I’m so excited to be a part of the new Ivy Park campaign!!!! Love you so much Auntie BB.”

Bryant, currently a student at the University of Southern California, opened up to Teen Vogue in 2021 about her dreams of modeling while also pursuing higher education, citing her mom Vanessa Bryant’s support. She told the magazine, “For my mom, it was really important for me to go through high school and get my education…especially complete college too.”

As theGrio previously reported, the “Renaissance World Tour” may become the biggest tour of the year. Forbes predicts it will outsell Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour by about $500 million. Clips and videos of the tour have already gone viral all over the internet, as eager fans consume every video they can of Queen Bey on tour again for the first time since 2018.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!