Zendaya plays a tennis star in new ‘Challengers’ trailer

The "Spider-Man" star plays a tennis prodigy turned coach who finds herself in an intoxicating love triangle in the upcoming film.

Zendaya as Tashi in CHALLENGERS, directed by Luca Guadagnino, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Niko Tavernise / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Zendaya is taking on tennis in her brand-new film. MGM just released the trailer for “Challengers,” which sees the “Spider-Man” actress play a former-tennis prodigy turned coach in a drama from filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

Zendaya as Tashi in “Challengers,” directed by Luca Guadagnino, a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures film. (Photo by Niko Tavernise/© 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc., All Rights Reserved.)

Zendaya’s character, Tashi Duncan, is described as “a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court” in the official film synopsis. “Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend,” the summary reads.

The trailer takes viewers right into the propulsive and fast-paced world of tennis, chronicling Duncan’s youth as a tennis prodigy and the eventual friction between her, her husband and Patrick. “You don’t know what tennis is,” Zendaya’s character warns in the clip. “It’s a relationship.”

“As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win,” the synopsis concludes. Check out the trailer, set to Rihanna’s hit “S&M,” below:

Guadagnino, known for his films like “Call Me By Your Name” and “Suspiria,” opened up about working with Zendaya in an Interview Magazine piece last year. “She is a remarkable filmmaker,” he said. “She is a woman in command and at the same time, she is totally ready to become, to change, to be convinced to do something different. She’s super smart. I truly admire Zendaya.”

“Challengers” hits theaters on Sept.15.

