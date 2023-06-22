‘The Little Mermaid’ finds success in the Philippines despite racist backlash in Asia

The Halle Bailey-led live action adaptation has earned $5.8 million so far in the Southeast Asian country.

Loading the player...

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a hit in the Philippines! The live-action adaptation starring Halle Bailey is currently the biggest film of the year in the country, despite racist backlash in other Asian countries.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has earned $5.8 million, racing past previous top earners of the year like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ($2.2 million) and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3” ($4.7 million). In a statement in THR’s report, John Hsu, Disney’s senior vp studio business in Asia Pacific, shared, “The Philippines, obviously, is a standout market for us.”

Halle Bailey attends the Australian premiere of “The Little Mermaid” at State Theatre on May 22, 2023, in Sydney. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

“It’s rare, but it’s the biggest territory for ‘The Little Mermaid’ in Southeast Asia by far, our third highest-grossing market in Asia-Pacific behind Australia and Japan, and our 11th highest-grossing territory globally.”

However, in countries like China and South Korea, the film has underperformed due to backlash from Bailey’s casting as Princess Ariel, per The Hollywood Reporter. Social media posts and reviews in both markets were filled with outcries against Bailey, a Black actor’s portrayal of the classic Disney Princess.

In the United States, however, the film has done well for the company. In the first weekend alone, the film raked in $117.5 million and stood as the No. 1 film in the world, as theGrio previously reported.

TheGrio sat down with Halle Bailey ahead of the film’s release, where she broke down what the role means to her. “I just feel overjoyed, and I’m so grateful to even be a part of this re-adaptation of this iconic film that we’ve all known and loved for so long.” She added, “It feels amazing to be able to take on this character that has lived in my heart forever.”

“The Little Mermaid” is in theaters now.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!