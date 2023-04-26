Mattel unveils Disney’s complete ‘The Little Mermaid’ doll collection

Fans do not have to wait until May 26 to enjoy the characters at home.

There may still be a month left to go before Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” starring Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel, hits theaters, but fans do not have to wait until then to enjoy the newly remastered characters at home.

This week, Mattel announced a new line of dolls based on “The Little Mermaid” featuring all of the characters from the Disney film.

According to a release, this means that in addition to Bailey’s recently revealed Ariel, there is also the villain, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy in the upcoming film), Ariel’s father King Triton (Javier Bardem), all of her mermaid princess sisters, her trusty sidekicks Flounder and Sebastian and, of course, Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).

The Triton, Ariel and Ursula set is among Mattel’s dolls that are patterned after characters in Disney’s upcoming “The Little Mermaid” film. (Photo credit: Mattel)

The collection even includes Ariel both as a mermaid and in human form. The same goes for Ursula, who also has a doll for both of her forms: sea witch and human. Fans can also play in Ariel’s grotto, where she famously keeps all of her gadgets and thingamabobs with a storytime stacker playset designed especially for the collection.

The dolls, which are currently available, can be purchased separately, while some are only available in sets. Prices range from $4.99 (for an individual Ariel Little Mermaid small mermaid doll) to $99.99 (for a set that includes Ariel and all six of her mermaid sisters).

As theGrio previously reported, Bailey debuted her Ariel doll on social media and gushed about how much the doll matched her own likeness.

“I am gonna cry,” Bailey said in an Instagram video as she gazed at the doll. “I am literally choking up because this means so much to me, to have one that looks like me that is my favorite Disney character is very surreal. I’m just stunned.”

“The Little Mermaid” opens on May 26 in U.S. theaters.

