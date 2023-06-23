EXCLUSIVE: Jordyn Woods takes theGrio to Paris Men’s Fashion Week

In an exclusive interview with theGrio, Jordyn Woods reflects on Paris Men’s Fashion Week, her personal style and gender fluidity in fashion.

This week, Paris hosted its 2023 Men’s Fashion Week, and this year was decidedly different. While menswear typically doesn’t get as much love and attention as women’s fashion, from the week’s star-studded guest lists to the innovative designs on the runway, the eyes of fashion lovers everywhere were trained on the streets of Paris.

Jordyn Woods attends the 2023 Paris Men’s Fashion Week wearing Woods by Jordyn. (Photos: Irina Tascheva)

For the uninitiated, during fashion week, luxury fashion brands take over the city, hosting a myriad of shows displaying their latest collections. “I love Men’s Fashion Week,” said model, influencer, and newly minted fashion CEO Jordyn Woods in an exclusive interview with theGrio. “Fashion is fashion; it doesn’t matter what gender you may be. It’s nice to be able to see the art and all the time and effort designers put into their shows.

“I wear a lot of menswear,” Woods continued. “I love and own a lot of oversized clothing. So it’s really nice just to come and be here in Paris and see the creatives and how much energy and effort they put behind their collections.”

However, looks are served on and off the runway as celebs often arrive in off-the-runway looks selected by the labels. For instance, Woods shared her excitement for the Kenzo show, for which Artistic Director Nigo handpicked an outfit for her. Attending shows alongside her NBA superstar boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, the longtime couple also enjoyed seeing what labels like Hermes, Botter and Kid Super had up their sleeves this season.

“I think fashion has evolved only so much, but I appreciate it when a designer really has fun and differentiates themselves from others,” said Woods. “But there are so many new and upcoming designers that are emerging, and it’s exciting to see how they each put their own stamp on fashion.”

As both an influencer and entrepreneur, Woods continues to leave her mark on fashion. During the years, her 12.3 million Instagram followers have gotten a glimpse into the socialite’s style evolution.

“I think as I’m getting older and maturing into womanhood, I have evolved and have figured out what my most complimenting silhouettes are,” she said, reflecting on her personal style. “For me, style is being able to be a different person every time you walk out of your house. And I don’t think I have one distinctive style; to me, it’s all about how you’re feeling that day and what makes you feel the most confident you can be.”

While she loves a formfitting, feminine look, Woods also revealed her appreciation for oversized unisex pieces. From an oversized trench or blazer to a nice pair of cargo or baggy pants, Woods says she loves incorporating men’s fashion into her looks — even if she can’t borrow from her seven-foot partner’s closet.

When it comes to fashion, gender lines are increasingly blurring. From Rihanna billboarding Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection to stars like Jaden Smith and A$AP Rocky proudly rocking skirts, fashion has long transcended typical societal gender norms.

“I like how gender is merging in a sense of fashion, where so many pieces are unisex now,” said Woods. “It’s not just womenswear or menswear anymore. You see dresses at menswear shows and suits in womenswear .… It’s no longer defined by gender, color, race or size. It’s subjective,” she added.

As a consumer and new producer of fashion, Woods looks at fashion week through “a different lens.” Earlier this year, she launched “Woods by Jordyn,” a label created to empower women. The brand, whose next collection is set to drop late this summer, caters to all body types in hopes of making every customer feel like a “masterpiece.”

“I know how much time, effort, and especially money goes into putting these things together,” said the founder and CEO. “Even just from a manufacturing and timing perspective, to create the collection and get it out the door. So yeah, I definitely view going to shows from a different lens now. I think I mostly appreciate the art of it all a lot more now.”

To see Wood’s photo diary of Paris Men’s Fashion Week, check out our gallery below.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

