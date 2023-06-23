Marc Lamont Hill leads ‘one got to go’ game involving R&B groups

Host of "TheGrio with Marc Lamont Hill," leads energetic music debate about the catalogs of Boyz II Men, Jodeci, New Edition and Dru Hill on Friday's show, featuring Touré and Monique Judge.

Marc Lamont Hill, host of “TheGrio with Marc Lamont Hill,” brings back another edition of his music debate segment, “one got to go,” for Friday evening’s show. Featuring Touré and Monique Judge, the three debate on which R&B group’s catalog had to go: Boyz II Men, New Edition, Jodeci, or Dru Hill.

The three hosts went back and forth on which group’s catalog of albums they could part ways with. While the panel agrees on their choices initially, things get heated when Hill narrows the debate down to just two groups. In this writer’s opinion, Dru Hill’s catalog is the thinnest of the four, and here’s why.

Dru Hill certainly have amazing songs in the catalog that belong in the Black music canon, including “5 Steps,” “In My Bed,” “Tell Me,” “How Deep is Your Love,” and “These are the Times.” Unfortunately, the majority of Dru Hill’s success stems from their first two albums, their 1996 self-titled debut, and 1999’s “Enter the Dru.”

Boyz II Men, Jodeci and New Edition all have at least three quality worthy albums with timeless material. Boyz II Men and Jodeci’s first three albums, respectively, are full of classics with amazing ballads. New Edition not only have many great albums as a group, but its member’s solo and side projects are timeless as well. Therefore, the rich depth of their catalogs are more essential than Dru Hill.

It’s a follow up to their spirited debate on which R&B diva’s music could go: Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson or Mary J. Blige. Watch on Friday night.

