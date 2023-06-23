‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star Larry Myers Jr. has died

The TLC reality show contestant and viral sensation, who weighed as much as 940 pounds in 2022, passed away three days after his 49th birthday.

Larry Myers Jr., star of TLC’s “My 600-Lb. Life,” has died at age 49.

Myers appeared as a contestant on the 10th season of the TLC reality series in January 2022, according to People. He weighed 940 pounds and was confined to his bed during taping. Myers, an aspiring gospel singer, explained in the season’s 13th episode, titled “Larry’s Journey,” that the deaths of his mother and nephew triggered his weight gain.

Aside from the show, he became an internet sensation, earning the nickname “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits” after a video of him singing about food he ate at a restaurant went viral.

Larry Myers, Jr., appeared as a contestant on TLC’s “My 600-Lb Life,” season 10. (Photo credit: TLC)

Myers recently celebrated his 49th birthday on June 10 and passed away three days later, according to Page Six. Myers’ cousin, Todd Darrell, confirmed his death in a June 17 Facebook post.

“It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers,” Darrell wrote. “Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us, we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight.”

In March 2022, Myers appeared on “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show” to speak about his life after the TLC series. He stated that depression caused him to regain 200 pounds, but he lost 100 following a surgery.

Sonya Hines-Hall, Myers’ godsister, set up a GoFundMe page to help defray funeral costs. The campaign is asking for $35,000. Hines-Hall wrote about Myers’ singing aspirations, starting from age 10, and his performance at the Apollo Theater.

“His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met,” Hines-Hall wrote. “As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect.”

