Blair Underwood marries Josie Hart in the Dominican Republic

The couple's friendship began when they were 16, but they only started dating a few years ago.

Loading the player...

Blair Underwood is speaking out about his destination wedding with longtime friend Josie Hart, People reported.

The couple began their friendship at age 16 but only started dating a few years ago, according to People’s June 25 report about the newlyweds.

“We’ve always been great friends. And I’m talking about the whole family,” he told the outlet.

Josie Hart and Blair Underwood attend The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 6, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

“We lived separate lives on separate coasts. We never saw each other a lot. But when we talked, there’s always such a strong connection of just understanding each other,” Underwood said in a June 26 article by People.

Underwood and Hart’s love connection reportedly came after their respective divorces. Blair announced their engagement on Instagram in November 2022, writing in part, “When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude.”

In the post, Underwood said Hart is the most “amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know.” He also noted that Hart has “had my back since before I even became an actor.”

Underwood and his lady-love tied the knot on June 24 in the Dominican Republic, People reported. The veteran actor was previously married to Desiree DaCosta for 27 years. They share three children, while Hart also has children from a previous marriage.

Underwood told the outlet that he was “very involved” with planning the nuptials, which took place at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas. The pair tied the knot before 100 guests, including Kim Fields and Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

“It was a beautiful, soul-touching celebration of kindred spirits, love and family, as incredible as Josie and as phenomenal as Blair,” said Fields, People reported.

Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona Couture Atelier designed Hart’s transitional two-in-one gown for the ceremony.

“The first time I saw her in the dress, she looked like a princess,” Underwood shared with People.

The bride’s signature drink, Prosecco with grenadine, was served at the cocktail reception along with Dominican ceviche, coconut-breaded shrimp and grilled bacon-wrapped plantains, according to People. Flor Reposteria provided a five-tier French Vanilla and butter crème frosted cake.

Tony Terry performed his song “With You” live as a surprise for Hart for the couple’s first dance, while Underwood’s friend, Milo Levell, and DJ Germán Cabello of GCStar Punta Cana provided the music.

Hart described it as a “surreal and magical” day, while Underwood called their journey to the altar “a beautiful love story.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!