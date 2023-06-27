Drake drops first poetry book, teases upcoming new album

The 168-page collection features never-before-published poems from the Canadian artist.

Drake surprised fans over the weekend with the release of his first poetry book and announced that a new album will accompany it, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Fans of the Canadian artist can now buy “Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness” by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham on Drake’s website for $19.95.

Drake speaks onstage during Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on Oct. 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” Drake wrote in an Instagram post.

EW reported a newspaper ad promoting “Titles Ruin Everything” featured a QR code directing fans to a related website with the message: ​​”I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake. Girl, don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

The paperback will start shipping on July 14, according to the book’s publisher, Phaidon. A release date for the album “For All the Dogs” is currently unknown.

In a news release, Keith Fox, CEO of Phaidon, described the 168-page collection of never-before-published poems as “a singular project which takes readers on an intimate, one-of-a-kind journey into the mind of one of today’s leading voices.”

The publisher said, “… the provocative musings translate Graham’s wit and talent for wordplay into potent stanzas.”

DJ Khaled posted a video on Instagram showing him unwrapping his copy of “Titles Ruin Everything.” The award-winning producer seems amused by the simplicity of the poetry book as he reads some of Drake’s quotes.

“The man wrote a book!” Khaled repeatedly says in the video, noting, “He wrote a sentence!”

One of Khaled’s IG followers, @world_of_dom, commented, “Bro wrote a book full of IG captions.”

As EW reports, Drake first discussed his poetry book in 2022.

“Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year. Yeah, we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book,” he said on an episode of Table for One, his SiriusXM radio show, according to EW. “So I hope you guys tune into that too ’cause that’s gonna be some s—.”

In related news, Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour” with 21 Savage kicks off on June 29.

