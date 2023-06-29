Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland to create homes for unhoused in Houston

The Destiny's Child members are working with Harris County officials to build 31 permanent housing units.

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland are joining forces with Harris County officials to build homes for the unhoused in Houston.

The Harris County and Houston members of Destiny’s Child are giving back in a major way. According to the Houston Chronicle, the two will collaborate with county officials to make 31 permanent housing units in midtown.

As announced by Harris County leaders on Tuesday, they will use $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the project. The current plans are to build the housing at the Bread of Life gymnasium, located at 2019 Crawford Street.

As theGrio previously reported, Beyoncé is currently on her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour in support of her Grammy Award-winning album, “Renaissance.” The tour is set to stop in Houston this September, when, according to Judge Lina Hidalgo, an “even bigger launch” regarding the housing developments will be announced.

“Harris County and the city of Houston, jointly with the coalition for the homeless, have reduced homeless in the middle of the pandemic by 20 percent, and we’ve been able to hold that reduction,” Hidalgo shared during a press conference on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle.

“We just did the homeless count again, so it’s initiatives like this one I certainly will be supportive of it no matter whose behind it, but it’s especially interesting, I think, because there are these names of Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, who, of course, have been supportive of the community for a very long time.”

The development will not only see the building of housing, however. According to the Houston Chronicle, the project will also have “case managers, peer specialists, service specialists, and support services, like transportation, mental health, physical and behavioral health support.”

With plans to break ground this October, the project in total will add up to around $8.4 million in estimated costs.

