Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome a fourth child via surrogacy

Teigen shared the couple's surrogacy journey as she introduced their fourth child, newborn son Wren Alexander Stephens.

The Legend household now has a sixth member.

Five months after welcoming their daughter Esti, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their fourth child, son Wren Alexander Stephens, born via surrogacy on June 19. Teigen announced Wren’s arrival yesterday via an Instagram post, where she let followers in on what it was like to be pregnant alongside the couple’s surrogate Alexandra, who they met through an agency.

(Left to right) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world that he is here,” Teigen wrote.

The couple learned Alexandra, the namesake for Wren’s middle name, was pregnant with their son as Teigen was approaching the “safe zone” of her own pregnancy with baby Esti Maxine Stephens, who was born on Jan. 13.

“We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched ‘Vanderpump Rules’ with our growing bellies, our families blending into one,” Teigen recalled.

The couple’s surrogacy journey began in 2021 in the aftermath of losing their son Jack in 2020, who was born prematurely after complications in utero. Teigen shared that as they delved into the surrogacy process, she simultaneously concluded that she wanted to try to carry “just one more time.” After a successful round of IVF – the same process through which the couple conceived their two eldest children, son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 7 – Teigen became pregnant with Esti.

Teigen also shared what it was like to welcome two new children after losing Jack at 20 weeks. Her grieving process included seeking therapy and resolving never to carry again before ultimately reconsidering.

While admitting she’s “blocked out” most of her mindset during the trauma of Jack’s birth and death, Teigen said, “One clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again.”

In addition to her birth announcement, the post included intimate photos featuring Teigen kissing her surrogate’s belly, Legend and Teigen holding their youngest son, and Wren in a baby blanket.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full,” she said. “And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

