Dr. Conrad Murray, convicted over Michael Jackson’s death, opens medical facility

Murray, convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011, opened the DCM Medical Institute in San Juan, 14 years following Michael Jackson's death.

Dr. Conrad Murray, Michael Jackson’s former physician, opened his own medical institute in May. Murray served prison time over Jackson’s 2009 death.

Murray opened the DCM Medical Institute in El Socorro, San Juan, according to People. He explained why he opened the institute, saying that he received pushback to practice upon returning to Trinidad and Tobago, where he grew up.

“When I came back to Trinidad, most of the colleagues whom I had trained felt that I was too much of a threat to be present, when all I was willing to do was to collaborate, further educate and instill care for more and more,” Murray said, adding that his colleagues had to “lock the doors” when noticing the kinds of cases he handled.

In this CNN screen grab, Dr. Conrad Murray listens as he sits in court during his sentencing for the involuntary manslaughter of singer Michael Jackson at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Nov. 29, 2011, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

“It was tough,” Murray continued. “I dealt with the country locking its borders for two years but I did not give up. I felt that I had to be relentless.”

Murray launched the opening of the DCM Medical Institute nearly 14 years since Jackson’s death. In 2011, he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors stated that Murray was committing malpractice and neglect for inadequately monitoring the equipment and devices that administered heavy anesthesia and sedatives to Jackson for insomnia, including propofol.

The doctor was sentenced to four years imprisonment, but only served two. His medical licenses in California, Nevada, and Texas were suspended after his conviction. After his release from prison, Murray returned to Trinidad and Tobago, where he is still able to practice as a physician.

