Nicki Minaj teases fans, delays album release as ‘exciting news’ is coming

The hip-hop star intends to announce dates for a tour that will kick off "the first quarter of 2024," Nicki Minaj said.

Nicki Minaj will release a sequel to her debut album titled “Pink Friday 2” — but the fans will have to wait until November to cop it, People reports.

The hip-hop star hit up social media to inform “The Barbz” (a.k.a. Nicki Minaj stans) that she is delaying the release due to some “exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time,” Minaj wrote before revealing that her long-awaited fifth album will arrive on Nov. 17.

Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

As People reports, the post features a mock cover image to resemble her debut “Pink Friday” album, with Nicki wearing a pink wig with bangs, pink high-heeled boots, and a tulle gown.

In her message to fans, the Trinidadian artist promised to “share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

“I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024,” Nicki Minaj tweeted.

“I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me,” she added. “At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. Album.”

Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is certified 3x platinum, according to Okayplayer. Last year she released a trailer for “Nicki,” a six-part documentary series that has yet to release.

As theGrio reported, the trailer highlights a reflective Minaj, who looks back on the early days of her career. “I think the woman back then, she wasn’t afraid to fail. Female rappers weren’t really charting at the time. I’m fighting for the girls who never feel like they could win,” she said.

In another part of the trailer, Nicki claims she “never wanted to be mainstream.”

“Mainstream came to me. I take the art form of rap very serious,” she said. “I simply just don’t get the respect that men do.”

Most recently, the global superstar teamed with rapper Ice Spice for the “Barbie” movie soundtrack. The pair released a music video for their “Barbie World” single that appears in the fantasy comedy. The soundtrack will release on July 21, the same day as the movie, according to People.

Additionally, Minaj will voice the title character in 50 Cent’s forthcoming animated series “Lady Danger,” Okayplayer reports.

