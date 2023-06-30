Taraji P. Henson on ‘Abbott Elementary’ cast: ‘They are a beautiful group of artists and people’

The actress opened up about her role as Vanetta on the Emmy-winning sitcom in a recent interview with The Wrap.

Taraji P. Henson is opening up about her role in the last season of “Abbott Elementary” in a recent interview, calling the cast “a beautiful group of artists and people.”

As readers may remember, Henson appeared in the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom’s season two episode titled “Mom.” She portrayed Vanetta, the mother of Janine (played by show creator and writer Quinta Brunson). The actress broke down her experience in an interview with The Wrap, where she said the comedic acting opportunity, was “literally what I’ve been wanting to do for 20-something-odd years.”

“I’m grateful for the career I’ve had, as opposed to starting as a comedic actress and proving myself as dramatic,” she told the outlet. “But now this is easy because this is just what I do.”

Taraji P Henson attends “The Color Purple” screening during the American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 17, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

She went on to recall how she got the role after she told Brunson that if she ever wanted her on the series, she was “there.” “The character breakdown just made sense,” she explained. “It made me understand who Vanetta was as a character and gave me more insight to who she was.”

They are a beautiful group of artists and people,” she continued. “They welcomed me. I felt at home, like they just welcomed me into the family. And I didn’t want to leave, literally. I pray that they will call me back. I can’t wait to go back.”

As theGrio previously reported, Henson is gearing up for a busy year with her upcoming project, “The Color Purple,” hitting theaters this December. The upcoming “bold new take” on the beloved story is a musical, utilizing the score from the Tony Award-winning musical based on the film and Alice Walker novel, with Henson taking on the iconic role of Shug Avery. Check out the trailer for the film below:

