Taraji P. Henson to be major guest star on ‘Abbott Elementary’

The Golden Globe winner will portray Vanetta, mother of Janine, played by show creator Quinta Brunson, for the April 12 "Mom" episode.

Taraji P. Henson will be a guest star on “Abbott Elementary.” In the penultimate episode of season two, she will portray Janine’s mother, Vanetta.

In the upcoming episode, titled “Mom,” Janine, played by show creator and executive producer Quinta Brunson, has her plans for a Memorial Day weekend solo trip interrupted when mother Vanetta shows up unannounced, according to Variety.

The “Mom” episode of “Abbott Elementary” will air at 9 p.m. ET on April 12 on ABC. The news was revealed on Saturday at the Paley Center for Media’s annual PaleyFest LA.

Taraji P. Henson speaks onstage during the “2022 BET Awards” on June 26, 2022, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The panel featured most of the cast in person: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis. Janelle James and Chris Perfetti participated remotely via Zoom. Brunson sent a pre-recorded message as she was in New York City, preparing to host “Saturday Night Live.”

Henson’s guest appearance won’t be the first time one of Janine’s family members showed up at “Abbott Elementary.” Earlier in the season, Ayo Edebiri appeared on the show as Janine’s sister, Ayesha.

Henson is one of Hollywood’s best-known actresses. Her role as Cookie Lyon on Fox’s “Empire” earned her a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice TV Award, and two of her three career Emmy nominations. On the big screen, Henson received a 2009 Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” Her movie credits also include roles in “Hustle & Flow,” “Think Like a Man,” and “Hidden Figures.”

The “Abbott Elementary” season finale will air the week following the “Mom” episode.

