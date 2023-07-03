Tyler Perry pledges to help 93-year-old woman keep her house

Perry posted on his Instagram that he wants to help Josephine Wright from having to sell her South Carolina home after being sued by local developers over the property.

Tyler Perry is helping an elderly lady stay in her home despite developers trying to force her out.

Josephine Wright, 93, says that developers, Bailey Point Investment, have tried to make her sell her home in Hilton Head, South Carolina, according to People. She says she’s been harassed in attempts to get her to vacate after she refused to sell the house.

Wright’s home reportedly has been in her family since the end of the Civil War, and she’s lived in the house for over three decades. Perry posted a video of Wright telling a local TV news team, WSAV, about her plight on his Instagram page.

The news package stated that the investment group that owns the property behind Wright’s home claims that her house is on their property. As a result, the group has filed a lawsuit against Wright, who has 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

“I’ve pretty much been a fighter most of my life,” Wright told WSAV. She went on to say that the lawsuit from Bailey Point “puzzled me at first, but then it got me angry.”

Perry responded to the story with the caption, “‘I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life,’ said 93-year-old Josephine Wright. Well, that makes two of us. Ms. Wright, please tell me where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

The writer-director helped others in similar situations. This past February, he once pledged $750,000 to keep low-income senior citizens in Atlanta from being displaced from their homes.

Perry is one of many helping Wright keep her house. A local organization, the Jonesville Preservation Society, is on the case, garnering support from neighbors and local officers to stop the developers.

