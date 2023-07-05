Diddy says ‘words can’t describe how proud I am’ of daughter Chance, 16, going after her acting dreams

""Words can’t describe how proud I am to watch you go after and accomplish your goals!" Diddy wrote on social media.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is one proud papa as he watches his teenage daughter Chance Combs pursue her acting dreams, People reports.

Diddy hit up Instagram Monday to share a photo of him giving the 16-year-old a pink garden rose. “Words can’t describe how proud I am to watch you go after and accomplish your goals! GO CHANCE GO! I love you so much! @myfancychance,” he captioned the photo.

(Left to right) D’Lila Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie Combs attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

As People reports, in the post’s comments, Chance replied, “Thank you for supporting my dreams. I love you daddy!!”

The hip-hop mogul shares Chance with Sarah Chapman, and he took legal responsibility for her in 2007, New York Daily News reported. Diddy is also dad to twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, sons Christian, 25, Justin Dior, 29, Quincy Brown, 31, and daughter Love Sean, eight months, whom he shares with Dana Tran.

In May, Chance, D’Lila Star, and Jessie James made their high fashion magazine debut together in V Magazine. On social media, Diddy shared the issue in a short video showing him flipping through the pages. The father of seven captioned the clip: “Proud dad alert. Proud dad alert. Oh my God, the hearts are bulging out [of] my eyes as we speak. God is good.”

“I’m proud of The Combs Queens,” Diddy said of his twins, whose mother is late model Kimberly Porter.

“They did such a great job on the @VMagazine shoot. I’m so proud of you girls!! You all look simply regal, majestic, beautiful, & strong,” the Sean John founder added in the IG post. “Words can’t even explain!” He called himself “one of the luckiest men in the world.”

As People reports, Chance spoke to V Magazine about growing up in an ambitious family.

“Growing up, we’ve always been around different artists and in the studio with our dad,” the teen shared. “Even though we don’t want to pursue music right now, just seeing his work ethic and persistence has definitely been a big contributor to the drive we have to pursue our dreams.”

Chance was age 5 when she started taking theater and improv classes, according to People.

“Acting has helped me evolve more as a person, and it’s helped me step out of my comfort zone,” she told V Magazine.

