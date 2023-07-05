Reps. Bush and Greene get into Twitter spat over July Fourth and reparations

“Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now,” wrote U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., which appeared to irritate Republican firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a heated debate over Bush’s renewed call for reparations during the Fourth of July holiday.

Congresswoman Bush, D-Mo., took to Twitter during the holiday and wrote, “The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human.”

U.S. Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., (left) and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (right). (Photo: Getty Images)

She continued, “Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now.”

Bush, who was a Black Lives Matter activist before she was elected to Congress in 2020, is a longtime proponent of reparations. In May, the progressive lawmaker introduced a bill calling for $14 trillion in reparations for Black Americans.

Bush’s tweet appeared to irritate Greene, R-Ga., who responded hours later. “Just stop,” she wrote.

The Republican congresswoman took aim at Bush and accused her of supporting the Russian-Ukrainian war, tweeting, “You voted to send $113 Billion to the white people and white Nazi army of Ukraine.”

On May 10, 2022, Bush released a statement about why she voted in favor of sending funding to Ukrainians during the war.

“As the murderous Putin regime desperately accelerates its brutality in Ukraine, my vote today was one to strengthen the Ukrainian people’s fight against oppression and tyranny,” she said at the time. “All people deserve their right to self-determination,” she continued.

Bush did not take too kindly to Greene’s public response and fired back with a screenshot image of a headline, tweeting, “This you?”

The headline was from a 2022 Newsweek article that read, “Marjorie Taylor Greene Bought Defense Stock Day Before Slamming ‘Profitable’ War.” Bush was seemingly drawing a connection between Greene and the war, suggesting the conservative firebrand benefited from the Russian-led war in Ukraine.

US Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumb down as US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, February 7, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The exchange between the two congresswomen comes a week after Greene appeared to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an “actor” following her various calls for the U.S. to stop funding the war.

Bush’s tweet appeared to end the fiery debate between the two lawmakers, concluding what is now the second time the pair engaged in a debate on Independence Day.

In 2021, Greene slammed Bush for a tweet the Democratic lawmaker shared with her followers.

Bush wrote, “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people.” She added, “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

Greene responded, “Says a black woman, who is one of only 435 people in all of America currently elected to serve in Congress.”

“You can stop with the racism now Cori and put your race card back in your pocket,” wrote Greene, adding, “4th of July is freedom for all from a tyrannical government.”

TheGrio has reached out to both Congresswomen Bush and Greene for comment.

