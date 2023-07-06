Beyoncé cancels, postpones three U.S. dates on ‘Renaissance World Tour’

Tour stops in Seattle and Kansas City are postponed, while a stop in Pittsburgh is canceled, all due to "production logistics and scheduling issues."

The North American leg of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” is set to begin later this month, but there are a few hiccups. Three future shows in Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Missouri have already been canceled or postponed, as announced by the venues.

Beyoncé’s Aug. 3 tour stop in Pittsburgh is canceled. Representatives of the Acrisure Stadium announced via Twitter on Wednesday that the show won’t go on because of “production logistics and scheduling issues.” Acrisure Stadium stated that fans would get refunds at the point of purchase.

Two shows on the “Renaissance World Tour” are now postponed. The show initially slated for Sept. 13 at Seattle’s Lumen Field has moved one day to Sept. 14. Meanwhile, the Sept. 18 gig at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City will now take place on Oct. 1, positioning it as the final concert date of the tour.

Beyoncé performs onstage on May 10, 2023, during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

Just as Acrisure Stadium did, both the Lumen Field and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium cited via Twitter “production logistics and scheduling issues” as the reasoning behind the postponed concert dates. Each venue stated that ticket holders for the original dates would be honored for the new dates.

Beyoncé wrapped the European leg of the “Renaissance World Tour” in Warsaw last month. The first leg had zero cancelations or postponements. The “Break My Soul” superstar played for 1.05 million concertgoers so far, hitting 21 international cities in countries that included England, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

The European leg generated $154.4 million for Beyoncé, the most she’s ever grossed for the European leg of her previous tours. With the North American tour scheduled for Saturday in Toronto, she’s currently on pace to gross more than $264 million.

With the cancelation of the Pittsburgh show, the North American leg of the “Renaissance World Tour” is now slated to hit 25 cities including Nashville, Chicago, Las Vegas, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, and Detroit.

